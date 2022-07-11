Florence Pugh has a powerful message to the body shamers criticising her

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

"I’m fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it."

British actress Florence Pugh is not only a fabulous talent, she’s also a badass when it comes to standing up for herself.

After recently donning a sheer bright pink Valentino dress for an event – which, *shock horror* revealed her nipples – some were quick to criticise the 26-year-old’s body.

Addressing the barrage of comments, Florence posted on her Instagram profile that she was well aware the dress would elicit commentary. What she was more surprised by, she notes, is “how vulgar some of you men can be.”

In a powerful message to the critics, Florence wrote:

“It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what’s worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be. Thankfully, I’ve come to terms with the intricacies of my body that make me, me. I’m happy with all of the ‘flaws’ that I couldn’t bear to look at when I was 14. So many of you wanted to aggressively let me know how disappointed you were by my ‘tiny tits’, or how I should be embarrassed by being so ‘flat chested’. I’ve lived in my body for a long time. I’m fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it. What’s more concerning is…. Why are you so scared of breasts? Small? Large? Left? Right? Only one? Maybe none?

What. Is. So. Terrifying.”