This Bali-based loungewear brand is the definition of chic

Slowly but surely, a shift is happening in the fashion industry, a move towards slow fashion. I certainly have embraced the ‘buy less, buy better’ motto (though I’m never immune to a Zara haul, I’m only human after all).

Which is how I came across a newly launched Bali-based brand called Minuit Wear. It is an ethically sourced and produced loungewear brand that embodies all I aspire to look like when I’m lounging at home.

Think chic embroidered silk robes and dresses that you could totally see 40s screen sirens would hang around in. And yes, before you ask, I have been binging on Hollywood on Netflix.

My personal favourites are the Hedwig Constellation kimono, a pale pink kimono embroidered with beads to mimic the night sky, and the silk Anette K tank top and shorts set, which I would totally wear at home on date night, with a pair of minimal sandals.

The brand was created by Mae Geri, who saw a gap in the market after working for luxury fashion brands in Paris for 10 years.

She told me, ‘I would often find loungewear and sleepwear a little restrictive in the sense that it was too revealing or too casual and sporty. This comes from a childhood dream: I grew up watching old Hollywood movies or TV shows and I wouldn’t understand why I couldn’t walk around the house with amazing glamorous robes! So with this collection I tried to make pieces that are spectacular but also practical and comfortable. I strive to create an interior clothing line for women of all ages, style and needs, having each piece spotlight craftsmanship and the beauty of natural fabrics.’

Prices vary from around £100 for a top and around £630 for the more intricate robes, but the prices reflect the craftsmanship, and they are meant to last.

The Minuit Wear pieces and embellishments are all handmade in Bali, the fabrics hand dyed and selected for their quality, comfort and durability properties.

The brand also follows the principles of slow fashion: promoting a more ethical and sustainable way of living and consuming, by minimising the impact on the environment (packaging, choice of fabrics), and maximising a positive impact on the communities it works with (honest production process, employees paid above minimum wage and covered with health care).

What’s not to love?