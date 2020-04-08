Zara’s models have shot their clothes at home and it’s refreshing

With everyone self isolating at home, fashion brands are having to think outside the box a little, which is exactly what Zara has just done.

For a new collection, the high street brand would normally organise professional shoots with models, make-up artists and photographers, before uploading the images alongside the products so you can shop.

Of course, that’s not possible at the moment, so Zara has paired it right back. It sent the clothes to each model’s home, for them to shoot themselves.

The results are incredibly refreshing, with models wearing no make-up and being creative in their living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms and even communal staircases.

As for the collection itself, it’ll bring you all the joy you deserve, as it is full of gorgeous prints and pretty separates as well as lots of denim and cute knitwear.

More of this please.