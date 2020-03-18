‘Netflix Party’ lets you and your friends watch shows together while self isolating

As part of the government’s precautionary guidelines to control the coronavirus outbreak, the UK is being advised to work from home where possible, avoid public spaces and limit non-essential contact.

This means that currently, a large number of Brits are adhering to the rules laid out regarding social distancing and staying indoors.

But people are continuing to stay connected, with celebrities like John Legend and Chrissy Teigen entertaining fans through social media and fitness studios running live online sessions so that people can work out from their homes.

Now, many are turning to Netflix Party so that they can watch their favourite shows with their friends while they self isolate.

The Google Chrome extension lets you and your pals tune in to watch whatever you like – Love Is Blind (again), Ru Paul’s Drag Race, an all time favourite Louis Theroux documentary – from the comfort of your homes. It syncs each person who is viewing so that you can all watch together from your different locations.

And if you need to instantly discuss what is happening on screen, there’s also a chat box so that you can laugh/cry/gasp as one.

All you have to do is search for the extension in the Google Chrome store and add it to your browser. Then open Netflix, select the Netflix Party icon and you’ll be sent a link to share with your pals.

So it’s almost as if you’re there with them.