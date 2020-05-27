Gucci is the latest designer to announce a change of pace

There’s no denying things are changing in the fashion industry. Just last week, the British Fashion Council and the Council of Fashion Designers of American joined forces to write an open letter, calling for a slower and more sustainable approach to fashion.

Now Alessandro Michele, creative director of Gucci, has announced that he will only present two shows a year (as opposed to five), and that the idea of seasons is now ‘stale’.

These two shows will also be seasonless, rather than categorised as spring/summer or autumn/winter.

At a video news conference, he said, ‘Clothes should have a longer life than that which these words attribute to them.’

‘Two appointments a year are more than enough to give time to form a creative thought, and to give more time to this system,’ he added.

Michele also called the pandemic a ‘great gift that our planet gave us, a great gift that cannot be discarded’, and pledged to take time to truly create less wasteful fashion, and clothes that customers actually want to wear.

It’s unclear whether September fashion weeks will even happen in the physical form, and the designer confirmed there definitely wouldn’t be a Gucci show in Milan in the autumn.

Seeing as Michele at Gucci has been one of the most influential designers of the past season, he will definitely set the tone for the rest of the industry.