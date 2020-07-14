London Fashion Week will be going ahead with physical shows

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The future of fashion week this year has been up in the air, due to the ongoing global pandemic, however we are starting to get a bit of clarity regarding the September shows.

Paris Fashion Week will be going ahead with a mix of physical and digital shows – although Saint Laurent has announced it will not join the schedule. Over in Milan, Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele also announced he would be taking a slower and more sustainable approach to his collections.

Now the British Fashion Council has announced that London Fashion Week will be going ahead, running from Thursday 17th to Tuesday 22nd September.

It will take on a similar format to PFW, with a mix of physical shows (under government social distancing guidelines) and digital events, with the full schedule to be announced at a later date.

Similarly to the last digital fashion week earlier this summer, it will invite both menswear and womenswear designers to take part in its gender-neutral space.

A statement from the BFC read, ‘The digital LFW platform will continue to host exclusive multimedia content and will be available to both a consumer and trade audience, enabling collaboration and bringing together fashion, culture and technology.’

While Burberry has already announced it will host an outdoor experience, other big names such as Victoria Beckham and Preen have yet to announce their plans.

Stay tuned for further updates later this summer.