Paris Fashion Week will be going ahead despite the pandemic

The global pandemic has forced certain designers to step down from the official schedule (including Saint Laurent and Gucci) and others such as Burberry to come up with new creative formats, but it looks like Paris Fashion Week is still going ahead in September.

The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM) announced in a statement today that ‘it will take place from Monday, September 28th to Tuesday, October 6th and will comply for its implementation to the recommendations of public authorities’.

‘Its organization will be completed by the platform set up for Paris FashionWeek® online,’ it added, hinting that it would have to comply with health and safety rules to make sure the shows are safe for everyone.

No other information has been released so far, but it will certainly be very different that the last one. Respecting social distancing might mean more spaced out seats for press, therefore a more limited amount of attendees.

These rules will also apply to models, so we might not see any grand finales, where models all walk together at the end of the show.

France also requires people to wear masks where the risk of spreading germs is high, which would be the case in enclosed venues.

Of course, the situation might be much safer by then, but in any case, we will most definitely still feel the impact of Covid-19.