London Fashion Week may have just ended, Milan Fashion Week is only just kicking off, with our favourite designers from Prada to Fendi, Armani to Versace showing their autumn/winter 20 collections.

We’ll be bringing the best moments, on and off the catwalk, so you don’t miss out. Here’s what’s happened so far, and scroll down for our favourite looks from each collection…

Alberta Ferretti’s woman for AW20 is as stylish as ever…

The Alberta Ferretti woman for autumn/winter 20 is, as ever, well to-do and impeccably put together. In amongst her wardrobe of sharply tailored separates, sits brilliant looks in varying berry hues, with clashing colour co-ords – dispelling the fashion rules of clashing red and pink. She loves a ruffle too, just look at the show stopping blouses and dresses that make for perfect cocktail attire.

Max Mara’s woman goes to sea

For AW20, the Max Mara woman follows ‘her dreams as they cast her as the captain of her own ship’, according to designer Ian Griffiths’s show notes. But don’t expect to see sailor hats and Breton tops here, this is the home of the impeccably tailored camel coat after all. Instead, we saw the likes of Kaia Gerber and Bella Hadid dressed in oversized white suits, beige dresses cinched in at the waist with rope belts and fisherman jumpers (but make them chic).