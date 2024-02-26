The A-list pulled out all the stops for Milan Fashion Week
No FROW is complete without a few celebs
It may be raining in Milan but that hasn’t stopped the celebrities from stepping out for some of this season’s biggest shows including Max Mara, Alberta Ferretti and Fendi. And while we’ve been keeping our eye on the FROWs for fashion inspiration all fashion month long, Milan may have turned out some of our favourite looks yet.
Ticking off all the big trends of the season, Iris Law braved a micro mini at Tom Ford, Lucy Hale rocked monochrome at Max Mara and the star studded front row at Prada, which included Gwendoline Christie, Trace Ellis Ross and Emma Watson, ticked off everything from preppy chic to spring approved pastels.
So whatever trend you need style inspo for keep scrolling to see how all the celebs are wearing it...
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
