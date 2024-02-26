The A-list pulled out all the stops for Milan Fashion Week

No FROW is complete without a few celebs

Olivia Palermo, Julianne Hough and Pritika Swarup at Del Core AW24 GettyImages-2028601719
(Image credit: Getty Images)
published

It may be raining in Milan but that hasn’t stopped the celebrities from stepping out for some of this season’s biggest shows including Max Mara, Alberta Ferretti and Fendi. And while we’ve been keeping our eye on the FROWs for fashion inspiration all fashion month long, Milan may have turned out some of our favourite looks yet. 

Ticking off all the big trends of the season, Iris Law braved a micro mini at Tom Ford, Lucy Hale rocked monochrome at Max Mara and the star studded front row at Prada, which included Gwendoline Christie, Trace Ellis Ross and Emma Watson, ticked off everything from preppy chic to spring approved pastels

So whatever trend you need style inspo for keep scrolling to see how all the celebs are wearing it...

Ashley Graham at Alberta Ferretti AW24 GettyImages-2028082326

Ashley Graham at Alberta Ferretti

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Olivia Palermo at Alberta Ferretti AW24 GettyImages-2028722971

Olivia Palermo at Alberta Ferretti

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Maya Jama at Roberto Cavalli AW24 GettyImages-2028287586

Maya Jama at Roberto Cavalli

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lucy Hale at Max Mara AW24 GettyImages-2029814762

Lucy Hale at Max Mara

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Olivia Palermo at Max Mara AW24 GettyImages-2029801068

Olivia Palermo at Max Mara

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Julianne Hough at Del Core AW24 GettyImages-2028592234

Julianne Hough at Del Core

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lily James at Prada AW24 GettyImages-2030657772

Lily James at Prada

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gwendoline Christie at Prada AW24 GettyImages-2030658422

Gwendoline Christie at Prada

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tracee Ellis Ross at Prada AW24 GettyImages-2030658833

Tracee Ellis Ross at Prada

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yara Shahidi at Prada AW24 GettyImages-2030658865

Yara Shahidi at Prada

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Uma Thurman at Tom Ford AW24 GettyImages-2032400407

Uma Thurman at Tom Ford

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sharon Stone at Tom Ford AW24 GettyImages-2032413242

Sharon Stone at Tom Ford

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Iris Law at Tom Ford AW24 GettyImages-2032466217

Iris Law at Tom Ford

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jessica Alba at Tod's AW24 GettyImages-2032223577

Jessica Alba at Tod's

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Olivia Palermo at Tod's AW24 GettyImages-2024731585

Olivia Palermo at Tod's

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Maya Jam at Philosophy By Lorenzo Serafini AW24 GettyImages-2032633733

Maya Jam at Philosophy By Lorenzo Serafini

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Olivia Palermo at Vivetta AW24 GettyImages-2032687643

Olivia Palermo at Vivetta

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Freelance Fashion & Beauty Writer

Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.

