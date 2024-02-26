The A-list pulled out all the stops for Milan Fashion Week

It may be raining in Milan but that hasn’t stopped the celebrities from stepping out for some of this season’s biggest shows including Max Mara, Alberta Ferretti and Fendi. And while we’ve been keeping our eye on the FROWs for fashion inspiration all fashion month long, Milan may have turned out some of our favourite looks yet.

Ticking off all the big trends of the season, Iris Law braved a micro mini at Tom Ford, Lucy Hale rocked monochrome at Max Mara and the star studded front row at Prada, which included Gwendoline Christie, Trace Ellis Ross and Emma Watson, ticked off everything from preppy chic to spring approved pastels.

So whatever trend you need style inspo for keep scrolling to see how all the celebs are wearing it...

Ashley Graham at Alberta Ferretti (Image credit: Getty Images)

Olivia Palermo at Alberta Ferretti (Image credit: Getty Images)

Maya Jama at Roberto Cavalli (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lucy Hale at Max Mara (Image credit: Getty Images)

Olivia Palermo at Max Mara (Image credit: Getty Images)

Julianne Hough at Del Core (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lily James at Prada (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gwendoline Christie at Prada (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tracee Ellis Ross at Prada (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yara Shahidi at Prada (Image credit: Getty Images)

Uma Thurman at Tom Ford (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sharon Stone at Tom Ford (Image credit: Getty Images)

Iris Law at Tom Ford (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jessica Alba at Tod's (Image credit: Getty Images)

Olivia Palermo at Tod's (Image credit: Getty Images)

Maya Jam at Philosophy By Lorenzo Serafini (Image credit: Getty Images)