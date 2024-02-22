Max Mara AW24: a chic and muted collection
See the looks from Milan Fashion Week
After almost four decades at the helm of Max Mara, you'd think it would be hard for Creative Director Ian Griffiths to surprise us with his new creations, but that he did with his autumn/winter 24 collection.
Taking a major step back from the label's signature camel hue, he presented looks in a resolutely muted black, navy and grey colour palette (don't worry, there were still plenty of camel coats).
It was a collection that embodied the quiet luxury movement that we're all trying to emulate at the moment, with designs that were very paired back but no less elegant. Think knitted maxi dresses, oversized suits, men's shirts and 90s-inspired square neck LBDs.
The tailoring was a little bit different this season as well. While there were plenty of fitted garments - some coats, blazers and skirts cinched in with a thin belt or bow, slinky dresses - there were also drop-waist pieces that echoed the silhouettes of the 1920s, notably a suede mini dress with front pockets and a funnel neck.
Griffiths knows what the modern woman wants, and that is style with functionality. Of that there was an abundance, from the heavy use of pockets to the hooded outerwear to the layering of knitwear to make you feel extra cosy and the wearable accessories.
Speaking of accessories, the crossbody purses (reminiscent of the best-selling Pasticcino bag) and the elevated doctors bags proved that the chic and the practical can indeed have a happy marriage.
The heeled loafers and men's brogues made an equally compelling argument for those of us who just can't do slinky heels anymore.
The ultra thin belts, elegantly draped on everything from thin knits to duster coats, have also made their way onto the top of our shopping list for next season.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
-
Out with the animal print and in with the marble at Roberto Cavalli
See the autumn/winter 24 collection
By Penny Goldstone
-
The best lingerie brands to elevate your underwear drawer
By Penny Goldstone
-
Hands up, who here is watching TV with the subtitles on? Reveal yourselves
“Heavy accents”, “mumbling actors”, and “to hear better” - these are just some of the reasons more and more people are watching TV with subtitles on, but does it really help?
By Mischa Anouk Smith