This is the message Meghan Markle is conveying through her jewellery

The Duchess of Sussex, like other royals, has become adept at choosing jewellery (and clothes) with meaning, such as the Oprah interview necklace that is said to be a peace offering to the royal family.

However, one of Meghan’s jewellery designers says there is actually a broader, and much more important, message she is trying to convey.

Erica Bianchini is the designer behind the label Ecksand, known for the pink sapphire ring the Duchess wore recently for Spotify’s virtual event, paired with an Oscar de la Renta lemon print dress.

The Montreal-based brand is known for its ethical practices, such as using gold recycled in Canada which offers customers a 100 year warranty.

Meghan has long been an advocate of sustainable fashion, and by choosing to wear ethical jewellery brands, she is furthering her goal for a more environmentally-friendly lifestyle.

Speaking to Insider, Bianchini said, ‘By wearing an Ecksand ring she’s reminding the world to be conscious of what we choose to wear when it comes to those sustainable values. Meghan Markle is a working woman, who is saying you should love what you wear and make sure it aligns with your values.’

‘In one photo she may have literally educated more [people] than we could have in five years,’ she added.

Bianchini added that Meghan would be true to her own style now that she’s settled back in California.

‘Now, more than we’ve ever seen in the past, she’s just gonna do her thing, choose what she likes, and she won’t be influenced by money, opinion, or stylists. She’s going to be true to what she believes in, and I think that’s really the message,’ she added.