Was Meghan’s Oprah necklace a peace offering to the royal family?

Call fashion frivolous if you will, but the Duchess of Sussex has in the past chosen to wear items that are way more significant than you’d think.

For example, she wore a crystal necklace signifying self-confidence, and Meghan Markle’s Oprah dress symbolised rebirth, while she also chose to wear Princess Diana’s bracelet, so she could be on this journey with the couple.

In said interview, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle covered many subjects relating to their time as working royals, including Prince Harry’s relationship with his father Prince Charles, how differently the Duchess of Sussex was treated compared to sister-in-law and the racist comment one royal made about Archie’s skin.

And speaking of the Oprah interview, it seems there might have been another meaningful item we might have missed, one that some are saying might have been an olive branch to the royal family.

I’m referring to her gold necklace featuring three aquamarine drops, which the Duchess previously wore on her tour of Australia in 2018.

It’s by ethical jewellery designer Pippa Small, whose creations have also been worn by none other than Pippa and Kate Middleton in the past.

But that’s not the only royal connection, as Pippa Small has also worked with Prince Charles’ charity in the past. She told Town & Country, ‘Our work includes a 13 year-long partnership with His Royal Highness Prince Charles’s arts charity Turquoise Mountain, whom we have worked with extensively in Afghanistan, Myanmar, and Jordan.’

The aquamarine stone is also significant in itself, as it has a calming and cleansing effect, representing the purity of crystalline waters.

It is also the central stone in the cocktail ring Meghan wore to her wedding evening reception, a present from Prince Harry and which used to belong to Princess Diana.