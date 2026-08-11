What Lily Loves: Designer-Inspired Massimo Dutti Hits, Everyday Earrings That Go With Everything & the Prada Bag on My Back-to-Work Wishlist

Welcome to What Lily Loves, a personal edit of the pieces, places, and ideas currently inspiring me. Think of it as your insider guide to what’s shaping my wardrobe and daily rituals. From standout finds and under-the-radar designers to shopping destinations, cultural hotspots—from restaurants and theatres to podcasts—here are the latest discoveries I’m loving.

The Designer Drop

Prada

Prada Prada Boogie Large Leather Shoulder Bag in Brown £2,600 at Mytheresa

Heading back to work after the summer holidays can be a struggle, but I always find that making a few select additions to my work wardrobe puts a spring in my step. It’s rare to be scrolling and stumble upon a handbag that is both beautiful and practical, but just this week, while scrolling through Mytheresa's new in page, I came across the Prada Boogie bag. Its roomy shape is perfect for in-the-office days that require carrying my laptop around central London, along with all my other handbag essentials, while the wider shoulder strap makes it comfortable to carry. Throw in the signature Prada distressed leather finish, and I’m sold.

Spotlight On

Every Day Earrings That Aren't Boring

Over the years, not just through my love of accessorising but also after nearly a decade of styling fashion shoots, I have accumulated quite a collection of jewellery. From earrings to statement necklaces, rings… you name it. If there’s a style or colour you need, I have it. A few weeks ago, I was tidying up my jewellery and I was excited to show my daughter, now seven, my collection and tell her that one day she could share it all with me. But her reaction wasn’t quite what I expected. Instead of jumping with excitement, her words were: “Mamma, why do you need so much jewellery?!” All of this to communicate how vast my jewellery collection is.

I’m quite a magpie and love to pick up unique pieces of jewellery on my travels. Whilst they are usually bold and vibrant, there is another side to my jewellery box: I always have a concise selection of everyday statement earrings. Substantial enough to be seen and to complement an outfit, they are equally styles that are timeless enough to go with a multitude of outfits and can be picked up as I get ready for work without much thought. If you’ve ever felt your everyday outfits were missing something, just add a pair of these.

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New In This Week

Massimo Dutti

(Image credit: Massimo Dutti)

Massimo Dutti has long been my go-to for designer-inspired pieces on the High Street without compromising on quality. My particular favourite is the brand's selection of leather bags and shoes. I've found quite a shift in the quality of leather accessories on the High Street over the last couple of years, but Massimo Dutti continues to deliver. If you have The Row or Celine taste but are on a slightly more limited budget, then bookmark the Massimo Dutti New In page, because, in case you missed the latest Lyst Index results, Massimo Dutti came out on top alongside designer brands such as Chanel and Miu Miu.

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On My Radar

The Burberry Trench: Crafting an Icon

(Image credit: Burberry)

From September 21 September 2026 – 3 January 2027 the V&A and Burberry have announced The Burberry Trench: Crafting an Icon, a free exhibition celebrating Burberry’s 170th anniversary and the enduring legacy of its iconic trench coat. Drawing from the Burberry Archive and V&A collection, the exhibition follows the evolution of the trench coat from practical military outerwear to being a globally recognised fashion symbol. Divided into ‘Invention’, ‘Craft’ and ‘Creativity’, it explores Thomas Burberry’s 1879 invention of cotton gabardine, the coat’s distinctive functional details and its continued reinvention through 19 catwalk iterations. The display also celebrates the longstanding relationship between Burberry and the V&A, ahead of the 2028 Burberry Gallery launch.

The Burberry Trench: Crafting an Icon opens Monday, 21 September 2026, Prince Consort Gallery, V&A South Kensington, London

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