Heading to Glastonbury? Margot Robbie just (unintentionally) created the coolest festival outfit

Sometimes you find inspiration in the most unlikely of places. Case in point? Margot Robbie just stepped out in Los Angeles to attend Chanel's latest runway show and was wearing what could only be described as the perfect festival outfit.

Complete with high-waisted wide-leg jeans (opens in new tab), a triangle bikini (opens in new tab) top and a gold, chain vest, you might be mistaken for thinking that Margot Robbie was headed for Glastonbury (opens in new tab). But no, the actress was in fact dressed to sit front row and see the debut of Chanel's 2024 Cruise collection.

(Image credit: Getty)

Robbie has had a long history and partnership with Chanel and has served as a brand ambassador for the French house since 2018. While she often opts for classic designs from the label, this is certainly one of her most contemporary looks to date, and we have to say we absolutely love this modern aesthetic on her.

With three simple pieces, this look could easily be recreated if you happen to be attending a music festival this summer (opens in new tab), and we can almost guarantee the outfit formula is set to be exceedingly popular now that Robbie has given her stamp of approval.

(Image credit: Getty)

Los Angeles seems to be quite the fashionable location at the moment, as the city has played host to quite a few high-profile fashion events of late. Back in March, Versace also hosted its Autumn/Winter 2023 runway (opens in new tab)show in the Californian city. The brand staged its show on the rooftop of the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, and featured models including Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski.

Chanel went one step further today, leaning into all things Los Angeles, by hosting its runway show at Paramount Studios. In an ode to 'glamourous film figures' the collection featured sequins a plenty, but also acted as a homage to Los Angeles itself. Celebrating the city's active lifestyle, models walked down the runway in crystal-covered short shorts, swimwear, pastel prints, leg-warmers and even bucket hats.

The new collection (and fittingly Margot Robbie herself) offered a thoroughly modern take on the brand's classic house codes. Watch the entire runway show below.