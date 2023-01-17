Margot Robbie is having the chicest start to 2023, and these photos prove it

Over the last week, you would have been hard-pressed to open Instagram without seeing at least one photo of Margot Robbie. The Australian actress has been out and about a lot more than usual lately, thanks to a slew of award show red carpets (opens in new tab) and premiere appearances for her new film, Babylon (opens in new tab).

As far as celebrities go, Robbie is generally quite private (in fact, she doesn't even have an Instagram account (opens in new tab)) which means that red carpets and other events are really the only time we get a glimpse into the star's personal style. And evidently, in 2023, Robbie is set on ensuring she maintains her sartorial A-game. Working alongside famed celebrity stylist Kate Young (opens in new tab), the actress has already debuted several A+ outfits this year.

For Babylon's UK premiere, Robbie donned a floor-length cape gown by Valentino in a striking shade of red and completed the look with bold lipstick in a perfectly matched crimson hue. At the Australian premiere of the film, she opted for a pale blue vintage Versace gown with red lace detailing and for another event, Robbie wore a head-to-toe look by Bottega Veneta.

While it might seem as if the star has spent the last week dressed in luxury designer brands recognised the world over, recently Robbie has also championed more emerging labels. For Babylon's Sydney photocall, the actress opted for a grey strapless gown by coveted Australian label Christopher Esber. How's that for a little bit of Aussie patriotism?

Indeed, Robbie is certainly having a very chic start to the year. Keep scrolling to see her best looks of 2023 so far.

Margot Robbie wears Christopher Esber:

Margot Robbie wears Valentino:

Margot Robbie wears Versace:

