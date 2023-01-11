Here's who won big at last night's Golden Globes
Last night saw the 80th annual Golden Globes, hosted this year by Jerrod Carmichael and held at the Beverly Hilton.
The ceremony saw A-listers flock to the red carpet from far and wide and celebrate the best in TV and film as chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
Austin Butler of course bagged the Best Actor gong for his starring role in Elvis, Michelle Yeoh was named Best Actress for her part in sci-fi comedy Everything Everywhere All At Once and Jennifer Coolidge took home the Best Supporting Actress accolade for The White Lotus.
Banshees of Inisherin emerged the most victorious, with the film taking home three major gongs of the night - Best Comedy or Musical Film, Best Screenplay and Best Comedy Actor, which went to Colin Farrell.
From Amanda Seyfried to Cate Blanchett, huge names were taking home major accolades. Here's who won big at last night's Golden Globes...
Best Motion Picture (Drama)
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
WINNER: The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)
Babylon
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
WINNER: The Banshees of Inisherin
Triangle of Sadness
Best Motion Picture (Non-English Language)
All Quiet on the Western Front
WINNER: Argentina, 1985
Close
Decision to Leave
RRR
Best Motion Picture (Animated)
WINNER: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Inu-Oh
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Best Director (Motion Picture)
James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
The Daniels, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
WINNER: Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Best Screenplay (Motion Picture)
Todd Field, Tár
The Daniels, Everything Everywhere All at Once
WINNER: Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama)
WINNER: Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Hugh Jackman, The Son
Bill Nighy, Living
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama)
WINNER: Cate Blanchett, Tár
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)
Diego Calva, Babylon
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver, White Noise
WINNER: Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)
Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie, Babylon
WINNER: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Brad Pitt, Babylon
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
WINNER: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly de Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said
Best Original Score (Motion Picture)
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Alexandre Desplat, Pinocchio
Hildur Gudnadóttir, Women Talking
WINNER: Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
John Williams, The Fabelmans
Best Original Song (Motion Picture)
"Carolina" by Taylor Swift from Where the Crawdads Sing
"Ciao Papa" by Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro from Pinocchio
"Hold My Hand" by Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice from Top Gun: Maverick
"Lift Me Up" by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
WINNER: "Naatu Naatu" by M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj from RRR
Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy)
WINNER: Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
Best Television Series (Drama)
Better Call Saul
The Crown
WINNER: House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Drama)
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
WINNER: Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Drama)
Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
WINNER: Zendaya, Euphoria
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy)
WINNER: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy)
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Television Series
John Lithgow, The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
John Turturro, Severance
WINNER: Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Television Series
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
WINNER: Julia Garner, Ozark
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Black Bird
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
The Dropout
Pam & Tommy
WINNER: The White Lotus
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
WINNER: Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
WINNER: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
WINNER: Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
We will continue to update this story.
Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics. She has worked at Marie Claire UK for seven years, rising from intern to Features Editor and is now the most published Marie Claire writer of all time. She was made a 30 under 30 award-winner last year and named a rising star in journalism by the Professional Publishers Association.
