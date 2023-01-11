Last night saw the 80th annual Golden Globes, hosted this year by Jerrod Carmichael and held at the Beverly Hilton.

The ceremony saw A-listers flock to the red carpet from far and wide and celebrate the best in TV and film as chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Austin Butler of course bagged the Best Actor gong for his starring role in Elvis, Michelle Yeoh was named Best Actress for her part in sci-fi comedy Everything Everywhere All At Once and Jennifer Coolidge took home the Best Supporting Actress accolade for The White Lotus.

Banshees of Inisherin emerged the most victorious, with the film taking home three major gongs of the night - Best Comedy or Musical Film, Best Screenplay and Best Comedy Actor, which went to Colin Farrell.

From Amanda Seyfried to Cate Blanchett, huge names were taking home major accolades. Here's who won big at last night's Golden Globes...

Best Motion Picture (Drama)

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

WINNER: The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)

Babylon

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

WINNER: The Banshees of Inisherin

Triangle of Sadness

Best Motion Picture (Non-English Language)

All Quiet on the Western Front

WINNER: Argentina, 1985

Close

Decision to Leave

RRR

Best Motion Picture (Animated)

WINNER: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best Director (Motion Picture)

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

The Daniels, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

WINNER: Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Screenplay (Motion Picture)

Todd Field, Tár

The Daniels, Everything Everywhere All at Once

WINNER: Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama)

WINNER: Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Bill Nighy, Living

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama)

WINNER: Cate Blanchett, Tár

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)

Diego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver, White Noise

WINNER: Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie, Babylon

WINNER: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

WINNER: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly de Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best Original Score (Motion Picture)

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Alexandre Desplat, Pinocchio

Hildur Gudnadóttir, Women Talking

WINNER: Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Original Song (Motion Picture)

"Carolina" by Taylor Swift from Where the Crawdads Sing

"Ciao Papa" by Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro from Pinocchio

"Hold My Hand" by Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice from Top Gun: Maverick

"Lift Me Up" by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

WINNER: "Naatu Naatu" by M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj from RRR

Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy)

WINNER: Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best Television Series (Drama)

Better Call Saul

The Crown

WINNER: House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Drama)

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

WINNER: Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Drama)

Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

WINNER: Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy)

WINNER: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy)

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Television Series

John Lithgow, The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

John Turturro, Severance

WINNER: Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

WINNER: Julia Garner, Ozark

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Black Bird

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Pam & Tommy

WINNER: The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

WINNER: Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

WINNER: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

WINNER: Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

