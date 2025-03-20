Marc Jacobs's sold-out Stephen Sprouse collaboration returns in back

Coming off the backend of a very successful year and milestone birthday, Marc Jacobs' 40th anniversary has brought plenty of celebratory pieces, both archival and new.

From its reissued 2005 Vaquera handbag to its recent collaboration with graffiti artist Futura- it's safe to say the fashion set is anxiously awaiting the brand's exciting next steps for Spring/Summer 2025.

The latest? Another reissued sold-out success.

(Image credit: Marc Jacobs)

Today, Marc Jacobs announced the return of another infamous collaboration with Stephen Sprouse . Commemorating the late graffiti artist, the pair first teamed up during Jacobs' Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2001 show. Releasing graffiti-covered pieces across the house's signature monogrammed accessories.

Tapping into Marc Jacob's eponymous brand last year, the brand collaborated with the Stephen Sprouse estate last June to release a classic Marc Jacobs tote bag with the phrase "Grant me the serenity to chill" displayed across the bag.

(Image credit: Marc Jacobs)

In this latest creative chapter, the bag returns in an electrifying neon pink colourway using the exact quote famously said by Sprouse himself. After its initial sell-out success, this collaboration comes to honour the artist's influence on fashion and pioneering the fusion between punk, graffiti and high fashion.

Marc Jacobs Stephen Sprouse X Marc Jacobs Medium Tote Bag £595 at Marc Jacobs

Working alongside supermodel Adriana Lima to front the campaign, the exclusive tote bag is the ultimate investment handbag for Marc Jacobs fanatics and fashion magpies.

Stephen Sprouse x Marc Jacobs is now available to shop in stores globally and online.