Marc Jacobs's sold-out Stephen Sprouse collaboration returns in back
Fronted by supermodel Adriana Lima
Coming off the backend of a very successful year and milestone birthday, Marc Jacobs' 40th anniversary has brought plenty of celebratory pieces, both archival and new.
From its reissued 2005 Vaquera handbag to its recent collaboration with graffiti artist Futura- it's safe to say the fashion set is anxiously awaiting the brand's exciting next steps for Spring/Summer 2025.
The latest? Another reissued sold-out success.
Today, Marc Jacobs announced the return of another infamous collaboration with Stephen Sprouse. Commemorating the late graffiti artist, the pair first teamed up during Jacobs' Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2001 show. Releasing graffiti-covered pieces across the house's signature monogrammed accessories.
Tapping into Marc Jacob's eponymous brand last year, the brand collaborated with the Stephen Sprouse estate last June to release a classic Marc Jacobs tote bag with the phrase "Grant me the serenity to chill" displayed across the bag.
In this latest creative chapter, the bag returns in an electrifying neon pink colourway using the exact quote famously said by Sprouse himself. After its initial sell-out success, this collaboration comes to honour the artist's influence on fashion and pioneering the fusion between punk, graffiti and high fashion.
Working alongside supermodel Adriana Lima to front the campaign, the exclusive tote bag is the ultimate investment handbag for Marc Jacobs fanatics and fashion magpies.
Stephen Sprouse x Marc Jacobs is now available to shop in stores globally and online.
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. With extensive experience and a degree in Fashion Journalism, she covers runway trends, shopping picks, celebrity fashion, and industry news.
Throughout her career, Sofia's work has ranged from in-depth interviews with industry experts and high-profile celebrities to creative production for editorial cover shoots and red-carpet coverage. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia's multicultural upbringing has fed into her interest in international markets, leading her fashion week coverage across London, Milan, Paris, New York, and Copenhagen.
When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets, people watching to make sure she brings you the latest trends, from the best denim pieces to the must-have investment bags- the possibilities are endless.
