Louis Vuitton x Murakami Chapter Two is almost here
The second part of the iconic re-issued collaboration launches in March
This is the collaboration that just keeps on giving. Chapter Two of Louis Vuitton x Murakami will arrive in March, as a poetic celebration of Japan’s cherry blossom season. The 20-year anniversary re-edition of the era-defining original collaboration features Japanese master artist Takashi Murakami’s exquisite cherry blossom motif meticulously rendered upon more than 40 of the house’s creations.
From City Bags to silk Carrés, footwear including sneakers and platform sandals, to a spectacular made-to-order Malle Wardrobe, the collection embodies a time of the year when feelings of optimism, renewal and new life are at their peak.
With its cheerful pink flower heads and graceful petals applied using cutting-edge digital printing, Murakami’s cherry blossom is the central motif of the collection: presented upon the iconic Monogram brown canvas of The OnTheGo, The Papillon, The Boulogne, and The Speedy 25; a range of Art of Travel luggage including The Rolling Trunk, The Keepall 45, and hard-sided trunks including the Courrier Lozine 110 Fleurs which features physical patches attached to the surface; as well as smaller leather designs including The Nano Bucket bag and The Zippy wallet.
Elsewhere, The Marellini, The Alma BB and one of three different Capucines City Bags are given an all-over, rose-coloured rendering, their joyous surfaces in vibrant ‘cheeky pink’ to match the Cherry Blossom motif.
The second chapter will be pre-launched online on louisvuitton.com from 14th March, before being made available in stores worldwide on 21st March 2025. Get ready!
Rebecca Jane Hill is a freelance fashion editor and stylist. She is the former fashion editor at Drapers, and has contributed to publications such as Elle, Refinery29, Stylist, Glamour, The Face, Dazed, Bricks, and Riposte. She has also worked with brands such as Dr Martens, Gucci and Calvin Klein across strategy, consultancy and creative direction.
