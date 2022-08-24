Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Kate Moss took to Instagram last night to announce the launch of her wellness brand COSMOSS.

She posted the news in the cheekiest way possible, with a shot of her bare bottom. The black and white video shows Moss walking into a pond, smiling back at the camera. The post was published to her Kate Moss Agency account and tagged COSMOSS. The caption reads: ‘Mesmerising and magical. COSMOSS is self-care created for life’s modern journeys. @Cosmoss Coming 01.09.22 Join at www.cosmossbykatemoss.com’.

So far, the Cosmoss account has published six posts promoting the new brand and already has over 16,000 followers.

What do we know so far?

In all honesty, not a lot.

But we are able to gleam a slight insight into what type of brand it’s going to be. It calls itself ‘self-care created for life’s modern journeys, drawing on the extraordinary experience of Kate Moss.’ And we can’t think of many people in the public eye that have had more extraordinary experiences than Moss.

According to Instagram, there will be products ‘each COSMOSS product has been meticulously crafted with well-being in mind, using potent, natural substances. Each ritual opens a door to balance, restoration and love.’ But the type of products they will be remains under wraps until the beginning of September. However, the Daily Mail reported that it will include a range of teas, CBD face oils, face mists and face creams.

This isn’t the first time that Moss has put her name to a brand, she recently became the creative director of Diet Coke and of course, we all remember the iconic collaborations with Topshop in the 00s. But a wellness brand seems a fitting move for the 48-year-old supermodel. Following years of modelling and partying (which she chatted at length about on BBC’s Desert Island Discs) she has taken a step back from the limelight, taken up yoga and has been sober for four years.

The brand officially launches on the 1st September and you can sign up for the newsletter at the brand’s website.

We will be sure to update you when we know more.