Kate Moss felt ‘vulnerable and scared’ on topless photoshoot as a teenager

The supermodel was first recruited at 14 years old.

Kate Moss was first signed as a model in 1988 aged just 14 years old.

Despite modelling for major brands, including Burberry, Chanel and more recently stars in Zara’s new campaign.

But it hasn’t always been smooth sailing for the 48-year-old supermodel, as she has revealed when she appeared in an underwear campaign with Calvin Klein, alongside actor Mark Wahlberg, she felt “vulnerable and scared.”

Speaking to host Lauren Laverne on an episode of BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, Kate said she had “not very good memories” of the 1992 photoshoot.

She said: “He was very macho, and it was all about him. He had a big entourage. I was just this kind of model.

When asked if Kate felt “objectified” on set, as she posed topless in the black and white shoot, she replied: “Yes, completely. And vulnerable and scared. I think they played on my vulnerability.

“I was quite young and innocent, so Calvin loved that.”

Kate remembered feeling “severe anxiety” prior to posing in front of the cameras with Mark, and has claimed she was prescribed Valium to calm her before the shoot.

She shared: “I really didn’t feel well at all before the shoot. For like, a week or two, I couldn’t get out of bed.”

Kate has hinted before she was apprehensive about her daughter, Lila Moss, following in her footsteps as a model, so much so she tried to put her child off the industry.

Speaking previously to British Vogue, Lila – who was signed to her mother’s modelling agency, Kate Moss Agency, and landed her first campaign with Marc Jacobs at 15 – said: “My mum always put me off [modelling]. She was always like, ‘If you wanna do it, you can, but I wouldn’t recommend it.’

“When I was younger she was scared that I’d fall into the same trap, I think.”