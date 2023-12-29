Kourtney Kardashian nails date night dressing with a flawless gothic glam outfit

Kourtney Kardashian Barker just became our muse for winter date night dressing, wearing a sultry all-black ensemble for a night out with husband Travis Barker. Teaming a floor-length black coat with a matching mini dress, sheer tights and open-toe heels, she looked suitably dressed for a night spent...tubing in the snow. We're here for the glamour!

The Kardashian teamed her outfit with slicked-back hair, soft makeup and plenty of diamond jewellery; it's giving us vintage glam with a gothic twist. Kourtney also wore a subtle jewel anklet with the tights-and-heels combo. Naturally, Travis was matching in his all-black attire.

Kourtney took to Instagram to share a series of adorable photos from their outing, which she captioned 'Mom and Dad's night out'. The pair can be seen laughing together, embracing in the snow; essentially looking every inch the happy couple.

Many moons ago it was deemed a little...unstylish to wear tights and an open-toe shoe. But as Kourtney proves, the right combination can really work.

Plus not resigning your open-toe shoes to the summer months is good news in terms of both cost-per-wear and taking a more sustainable outlook to our closet staples. As editorial stylist Rebecca Dennett explains (via The Zoe Report): "Being able to wear summery open-toe pairs all year round [means] you’re getting more use out of your shoes in a sustainable way."

Rebecca also noted that this look has become increasingly popular among the street style set, while New York-based stylist Dione Davis said she actively encourages the look, but to ensure you're prepared for colder climates. She told The Zoe Report: "I would recommend wearing two pairs of tights [in the cold], or if you’re going to be doing more walking, you can wear a pair of trousers over [the tights] for extra warmth." Opaque, sheer and fishnet are her tights of choice for this look.

Kourtney also posted a picture showing her floor-length coat in all its glory. Keeping it real, Kourtney wrote alongside the photograph: 'When not much in the closet fits yet and the boobs are filled with milk, throw on a cozy coat.'

Kourtney has three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, whom she shares with ex-partner Scott Disick. While Travis has two children, Alabama and Landon, from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler and Kardashian and Travis welcomed their son, Rocky, on 1st Nov 2023—we're sure the pair for grateful for the night out!

