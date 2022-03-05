Did Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get married in secret?

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have sparked speculation they have married in secret.

Fans of the Poosh founder believe she has already tied the knot with the Blink-182 band member after she doodled her full name – with a little addition on the end – on a notebook in a video for Bustle.

In the clip you can see the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star writing “Kourtney Mary Kardashian Barker” while waiting for the shoot to start.

Like a lovestruck teenager she continued to draw, and also scribbled “Kourtney and Travis Forever”.

While it is a small and subtle gesture, it is one of a few other blink-and-you’ve-missed-it moments, which have accumulated to lead fans to think they are now husband and wife.

Recently Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 46, took a trip to Palm Springs without their children, and enjoyed quality time drinking margaritas.

But, that’s not all. Kourtney’s pastor, Chad Veach, was pictured at Rosewood Miramar Beach, which is where Travis proposed to Kourtney – who has Mason, 12, Penelope, nine and Reign, seven, with ex Scott Disick – in October.

Not only was he spotted there, but the pastor also took a photo of the beach, in fact, the exact spot Travis got down on one knee.

Kourtney, ever the fashionista, also sported a manicure with Travis’ initials on.

Kourtney – who is the oldest of the KarJenner brood – reportedly wants to get married on the beach in Montecito, where she got engaged.

A source previously told Life & Style: “[Kourtney] is imagining exchanging vows on the beach surrounded by red roses and candles, much like their engagement.

“She is talking with event planner Mindy Weiss and florist Jeff Leatham, who she and Travis have worked with so many times to bring their romantic vision to life.

“The day will be about their families blending together.”

We previously reported that Kourtney and Travis – has stepdaughter Atiana, 22, son Landon, 17 and daughter Alabama, 15, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler – wanted a private ceremony, but were said to be looking at May dates.

Kourtney and Travis have yet to confirm the rumours.