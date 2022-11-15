The Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise divorce 'rule' that she had to follow
Wow - what an agreement!
You may know Katie Holmes best for starring in Dawson’s Creek and going on to star in a handful of films such as The Secret – but the star's relationship with Tom Cruise was also highly publicised in the noughties.
The mother-of-one was married to the Mission Impossible actor for six years before they divorced, and recently the unusual rule she had to follow when they split has resurfaced.
Tom, 60, who apparently hit it off with the Queen before she passed away, made a series of clauses in their divorce agreement which went on to affect Katie's future dating life, most notably with Jamie Foxx.
Katie, who is currently starring in Alone Together with Jim Sturgess, also shares a daughter Suri, 16, with the Top Gun actor. However, although the divorce wasn't publicly dragged through the court, Tom did have one stipulation when it came to Katie's future love life.
"Katie signed a clause in her quickie divorce settlement that prevents her from embarrassing Tom in various ways, like talking about him or Scientology, or publicly dating another man for five years after the divorce," a source told RadarOnline.
"She's allowed to date, but she cannot do so in a public fashion, and she's not supposed to let any boyfriend near their daughter, Suri."
It's unclear whether the agreement had something to do with his involvement with Scientology, but it meant that the star couldn't publicly talk about her relationship with Jamie Foxx for at least 5 years.
But, why would she agree to something that would basically mean she wouldn't be able to freely date anyone in public until at least 2017?
The report explained: "Katie wanted out of the marriage so badly, she agreed to the terms - and got $4.8 million in child support, plus another $5 million for herself."
She finally revealed her relationship with Foxx in 2019 at the Met Gala, after reportedly dating him since 2013.
Tom is said to be single after breaking up with his girlfriend of two years, actress Hayley Atwell.
