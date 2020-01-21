Kate Middleton’s dress was the talk of the town (and here’s where to buy it)

Forget Brad and Jen’s reunion at the SAG Awards (just joking, this made my year and it’s only January), yesterday it was Prince William and Kate Middleton’s who stole the show.

The royal pair welcomed guests to a reception to mark the UK-Africa Investment Summit at Buckingham Palace, giving us all something other than Meghan and Harry’s new arrangement to talk about it.

Catherine looked resplendent in a long-sleeved red sequin dress, which was sheer in all the right places, featuring intricate beaded patterns, and falling just above the ankle.

Kate has always been one to champion British brands, and this was no exception. The Aurora Gown dress is by sustainable brand Needle & Thread, and was actually inspired by a vintage tablecloth. She paired it with statement earrings by Soru, a London-based brand she has worn before.

It is still in stock in some sizes, and comes in several colourways. Though with the success of the dress, I wouldn’t be surprised if it got re-stocked soon.

If you’re not keen on the maxi length, then don’t worry, as it also comes in a mini style. Perfect for awards season.