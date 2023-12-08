Kate Middleton looks Christmas-ready in a new festive outfit

Kate Middleton spread some festive cheer last night with a special broadcast to promote her upcoming Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey. Tonight, (Friday 8th December) Princess Catherine will host her third annual Together at Christmas service, before the event is broadcast on Christmas Eve by ITV.

Interest in the royals has reached an all-time high recently, with The Crown season six's second instalment dropping on Netflix next week, and the release of Endgame, Omid Scobie's controversial biography, dreading up old rumours around the Royal Family.

But Princess Catherine couldn't look calmer nor more collected, her immaculate hair and make-up complemented by a buttoned-up Self Portrait jacket reminiscent of classic Channel. Embellished with sequins and pearls, it's an ideal choice for a festive broadcast. British-founded Self Portrait is known to be one of Kate's favourite fashion brands in recent times.

Self-Portrait Cream Sequin Knit Pearl Cardigan £380 at Selfridges This cream sequin knit has a soft and luxurious feel, with a structured shape that will lend itself to both tailored trousers and flowing skirts - or jeans for a more casual festive night out. Sequin embellishments, a pearl trim and diamanté buttons add just the right amount of sparkle to this timeless piece.

The princess paired her jacket with Cavolfiore Pearl Diamond Earrings from Cassandra Goad, which are inspired by the ripe fruit and veg at Sicilian markets.

During the broadcast, Princess Catherine told ITV viewers: "Join me this Christmas Eve for a special carol service as we say a heartfelt thank you to all those supporting the very youngest members of our society during those crucial early years."

Kate was at the helm of the first Royal Carols: Together at Christmas concert in December 2021, which paid tribute to the tireless work of individuals and organisations who supported their communities through the Covid-19 pandemic. This event also took place at Westminster Abbey - a place dear to Princess Catherine's heart as the location of her 2011 wedding to Prince William.

The special broadcast on Christmas Eve is set to feature additional content from the royals, such as an intro from the Princess of Wales herself, films that highlight the importance of early childhood and video tributes to people in the community who have been shining examples in 2023.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' team also shared a social media post yesterday to mark the occasion.

'Invites at the ready!' was written next to a video clip depicting an invite to the service. 'Looking forward to tomorrow’s Carol Service with @earlychildhood and welcoming so many of you who make such a difference to children and families in communities across the country #ShapingUs.'

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

We'll be on festive outfit watch tonight to see what the Princess of Wales is wearing to this delightfully Christmassy December event...