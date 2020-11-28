The Vampire’s Wife Black Friday sale: there’s 50% off Kate Middleton’s go-to dress brand

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Remember Kate Middleton’s gorgeous The Vampire’s Wife dress? You know, the glistening green one she wore to visit the Guinness factory on her visit to Ireland with Prince William? It was a real moment. This Black Friday there’s an incredible 50% off the brands cult styles this Black Friday.

Kate’s been a long-term advocate of British brands, with L.K.Bennett and Boden are firm favourites of The Duchess of Sussex. So it was no surprise when she stepped out in Susie Cave’s label. Beloved by the A-list and royalty alike The Vampire’s Wife has garnered a loyal (and royal) following.

A regular on the red carpets and at key events – the label was worn by no less than six attendees at Meghan and Harry’s wedding. The popularity of their signature Falconetti dress and it’s sister dresses The Bombette and Cinderella. Kate’s dress (the Falconetti) counts Kate Moss, Princess Beatrice and Sienna Miller loyal members of the Falconetti fan club.

We think it’s firm fanbase is down to the labels expertly tailored pieces providing a universally flattering fit. The ladylike signature styles of The Vampire’s Wife all have a gently nipped-in waist and a hem which hits just below the calf in soft ruffles.

A perfect option for Spring weddings (when they’re next allowed) and Christmas day. Here are the half price styles we’re torn between…