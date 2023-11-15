Kate Middleton's subtle tribute to Queen Elizabeth last weekend

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, attended the 2023 National Service Of Remembrance on Sunday alongside Prince William and other members of the Royal Family. At The Cenotaph in London, the royals marked the somber day and honoured the British soldiers who have lost their lives as a result of conflict.

At the ceremony in the capital, Kate donned a military-style black coat with square shoulders and tassel embellishments by Catherine Walker, which she has notably worn in the past. She also wore a structured black hat by Philip Treacy, as well as three Remembrance poppy pins and a Royal Air Force pin. Kate's hair was styled in a tight side bun, and her makeup was kept typically minimal, though she sported darker eye makeup than usual.

As the Princess often does for official occasions, she also accessorised with a piece of jewellery with a rich royal history — this time opting for a pair of earrings once worn by the late Queen Elizabeth II, who sadly passed away last year at the age of 96. This was Kate's way of honouring Elizabeth's legacy in a subtle way, especially considering she also wore a pearl necklace and diamond and pearl earrings that had belonged to the late Queen for the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday.

The Princess often uses jewellery and clothing to keep the memory of her husband's grandmother alive. In March, Kate wore the late monarch's silver leek brooch for a St David's Day parade. At the Queen's State Funeral, the Princess of Wales opted to wear a pearl necklace with a diamond clasp which had once belonged to the Queen.

And when Catherine shared the invitation to her carol concert in November, just weeks after the Queen's passing, royal fans noticed that the illustration included two little corgis as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth and her love of the dog breed — a lovely nod of a different kind.

