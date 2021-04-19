Here’s why the pearls Kate wore to the funeral are so significant

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Despited a military send-off and a national minute of silence, it was the little touches that made Prince Philip’s funeral on Saturday so emotionally special.

Queen Elizabeth left a heartfelt letter on Philip’s coffin, and paid tribute to him with some special mementoes in her outfit, while Meghan also sent a handwritten note, having not been able to attend in person as she is heavily pregnant.

Following suit from the Queen, Kate Middleton also paid tribute to the consort with a pearl necklace with a rather significant meaning.

The Duchess chose a sombre coat dress by Roland Mouret to attend the funeral, which she paired with a black hat with veil, as well as a striking pearl necklace.

It features four-strands of pearls surrounding a diamond clasp, and was a gift to the Queen by Japan, who commissioned royal jewellery Garrard to create it.

The Queen has loaned it to Princess Diana in the past, and more recently to Kate Middleton, who was photographed wearing it to Her Majesty’s and Prince Philip’s platinum wedding anniversary dinner in 2017.

So it’s very likely the pearls symbolise a happy union that Kate wanted to remember on such a sad day.