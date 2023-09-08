William and Kate have shared an emotional tribute to the late Queen
Today marks one year since the late monarch's death
The royal family have shared tributes to Queen Elizabeth II today on the one year anniversary of her death.
The longest-serving British monarch sadly passed away just a few months after celebrating her Platinum Jubilee last summer, and King Charles has since been coronated and taken on the role of sovereign.
The Prince and Princess of Wales are paying tribute to the late Queen today as they return to royal duties after a summer break.
As well as visiting communities in the South Wales region, Prince William and Kate Middleton are joining a private service at St David's Cathedral in Pembrokeshire to remember the Queen and celebrate her incredible life.
According to sources, the couple chose to spend this poignant day in Wales to honour the Queen's special connection to the cathedral, which she visited frequently.
In a heartfelt post on social media, William and Kate wrote that they missed the late monarch and signed off with 'W&C' - indicating that the message came directly from them.
It reads: "Today we remember the extraordinary life and legacy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth. We all miss you. W&C."
Alongside the note, they shared various photographs of the Queen during royal engagements, as well as a sweet moment at her Balmoral home when she was surrounded by her great-grandchildren.
While no public events have been planned today, King Charles and Queen Camilla are believed to be honouring the Queen 'quietly and privately' according to Palace officials, noting it is 'just as the late Queen [marked] her own father's passing'.
Princess Eugenie also took to social media to pay tribute to her grandmother, sharing unseen photos of Queen Elizabeth II and writing: "Thinking of you today. Missing you so much but remembering what a life of service, love and dedication to everyone and to your family, who loved you so very much. Forever grateful to you. And always in my heart."
Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time.
