I'm a magpie for evening bags and these are all on my wishlist

Now that Halloween is over, the countdown to the festive season can begin, and I like to have you covered from head to toe when it comes to the sartorial side of things, whether you're on the lookout for party dresses or evening bags.

When it comes to trends, while I'm a big fan of the quiet luxury trend in my day-to-day wardrobe, for party season it firmly goes out the window. If you can't go all out in December then when can you?

Luckily, designers agree with me. Versace, Amina Muaddi and Dolce & Gabbana's rhinestone-encrusted clutches all embody the maximalist spirit of the season. And who can forget Judith Leiber, she of the swan-shaped clutch bag that Big gives Carrie instead of saying 'I Love You'.

Mirrored metallics, also a key shoe style this season, adorn bags at Valentino and Paco Rabanne.

Beaded designs reign supreme at the likes of Alexander McQueen, whose iconic knuckle-duster clutch gets a fairy-tale makeover with strands of pearls this season, and at Jimmy Choo and Simone Rocha.

For those looking for a more subtle finishing touch to their outfit, there are of course plenty of clutch bags that do fit the quiet luxury brief. They need look no further than The Row, Gabriela Hearst and Saint Laurent.

You can find all of these trends and more on the high street as well, with the likes of Zara, Mango, COS and H&M serving up beautiful and affordable evening bags too. Shop these below.