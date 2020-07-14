Kate Middleton’s gorgeous polka dot dress is in the sale

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Duchess of Cambridge made headlines today after her appearance on BBC Breakfast’s Tiny Happy People. During the show, she discussed things such as her children and their lockdown struggle, as well as what she wishes she’d known as a new parent.

Kate wore an uplifting polka dot dress for the occasion, perhaps emulating Princess Diana, who liked to wear bright colours when visiting children, so it would cheer them up.

The dress worn by the Duchess is by British designer Emilia Wickstead, a favourite with both herself and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

It is part of the designer’s AW19 collection, and was actually inspired by Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather trilogy, with a hint of 80s Italy nostalgia.

It’s also in the Matches sale, reduced by 70%, however it’s understandably selling fast, seeing as the Kate effect is still as strong as ever.

Kate teamed the dress with her signature suede wedges, by label Castaner, and tied delicately around her ankles.

During the show, the Duchess spoke to families about their experience with parenting, with the programme specifically designed to support parents and carers in developing children’s language from pregnancy to the age of four.