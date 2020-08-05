The ring Prince William gave Kate before she graduated is rather symbolic

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince William has gifted Kate Middleton with some beautiful and symbolic pieces of jewellery over the years, including earrings for their first Christmas as a married couple, Princess Diana’s engagement ring of course, and a diamond eternity ring purchased just after Prince George’s birth.

This is a tradition that dates back to when the couple first met, if you take into account a gift the Prince gave Catherine just before she graduated from St Andrews in 2005.

The rose gold ring is pictured below, as she wore in at the graduation ceremony. It is a rose gold band and is adorned with birth stones.

According to Eddie LeVian, CEO of jewellers LeVian, the ring was ‘extra romantic’.

He told the Express, ‘Pearls are a June birthstone – William was born in June – and they symbolise love, purity, humility, and innocence. Garnets are the birthstone for January when Kate was born. It signifies protection and promotes confidence and mental clarity.’

Not only did the ring show commitment from William, but it also showed his confidence in Kate becoming his partner and the future Queen.