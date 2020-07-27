William gave Kate earrings for their first Christmas as a married couple

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince William has gifted Kate Middleton with a fair few pieces of jewellery over the year. These include Princess Diana’s engagement ring of course, as well as a gorgeous diamond eternity ring purchased just after Prince George’s birth.

And although it’s custom for the royal family to buy joke presents for each other at Christmas – Kate once bought this hilarious present for Prince Harry – for their first one together as a married couple, Prince William wanted to get something extra special.

In December 2011, a few months after the royal wedding, the Duke of Cambridge is said to have bought his new wife some lovely earrings, by one of her favourite jewellery designers, Kiki McDonough, who also used to create pieces for his late mother.

At the time, the classic green amethyst and diamond oval earrings set in yellow gold were priced at £2,600, and the brand described them on the site as, ‘Two looks in one make these earrings an irresistible buy; featuring an oval Green Amethyst drop surrounded by Diamonds set in 18ct Yellow Gold, on an elegant 18ct Yellow Gold and Diamond hoop. Wear the hoops on their own or add the drop for a stunning classic look. Build your collection of Kiki drops; they all fit on the same Gold or Diamond hoops.’

As Kate has several pieces from the jewellery, and we can imagine she had fun mixing and matching them together, in fact, she has other pairs of drop earrings in different colours.

Although that exact style isn’t available anymore, you can buy some pretty similar ones below.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore the earrings the very next day, to greet well wishers outside St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham where the royal family attends service every year. She worn them several times since.