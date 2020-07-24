Prince William bought this ring for Kate when Prince George was born

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Buying rings as push presents are starting to become a bit of a tradition in the royal family. When baby Archie was born last year, Prince Harry got Meghan a very special ring.

The gold band is adorned with conflict-free diamonds, and Prince Harry helped jewellery Lorraine Schwartz design it. He even asked her to add three birthstones, representing himself, his wife and his son, on the underside of the ring, presumably so they can be kept secret.

But it seems like he might have picked this sweet idea up from his big brother, Prince William. It is no secret that Kate Middleton wears three rings on her wedding finger.

One is Princess Diana’s engagement ring, the other is her wedding ring, traditionally made from Welsh gold, though Princess Beatrice broke this rule with her own.

The third and final one is an eternity ring which was a push present from Prince William after Prince George was born in 2013.

It is by British designer Annoushka, which the Duchess of Cambridge is a fan of, frequently wearing the brand’s Baroque Pearl Earrings. Prince William had someone come into to their Chelsea boutique on Cadogan Gardens to purchase the ring as a gift (you can buy it yourself below).

It is called the Eclipse ring, and is made in 18ct white gold and hand set with 0.23 ct sparkling white diamonds.

On the website, the ring is described as ‘oozing everyday elegance and can be worn alone, alongside your engagement and wedding bands or styled within a stack. Designed with a high polish finish, the eternity ring is an Annoushka classic that can be passed down through generations.’

It is lovely to think that one day it might be passed on to Princess Charlotte, or even Prince George or Prince Louis’ wives, should they decide to get married.