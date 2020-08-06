Kate Middleton wore a pretty floral dress and here’s where you’ve seen it before

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It’s no secret the Duchess of Cambridge loves a good floral dress. She only just recently wore a vibrant Faithfull the Brand frock whilst visiting one of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices near her lockdown home.

Then yesterday, Catherine and Prince William headed to South Wales to visit staff and residents at the Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff, and also chat to local business owners on Barry Island, South Wales, and they even had a go on the arcade machines.

Kate looked radiant in a shirt dress adorned with a pink floral print on a pale blue background, which she looks familiar because she’s been photographed wearing it before, which of course is no surprise given that she often re-wears her clothes at official events.

She wore this particular style whilst hanging out with Mary Berry last autumn to visit Woking’s Back to Nature festival at RHS Wisley, which was said to be inspired by the Back to Nature garden Kate designed for the Chelsea Flower Show earlier that year.

Shop now: FLORAL PRINT DRESS for £49.99 from ZARA

Shop now: Olive Shirt Dress for £140 from Boden

At the time it was very apt, because why wouldn’t you want to wear florals in a garden? The dress is by British designer Emilia Wickstead, who is also a favourite with Meghan Markle.

As it was from last season, you can’t buy it anymore, however I’ve found a couple of other high street versions which you can shop above.

The Duke and Duchess also made sure they played it safe by wearing a face mask and sticking to the social distancing rules.