Trending:

Kate Middleton wore a pretty floral dress and here’s where you’ve seen it before

Penny Goldstone Penny Goldstone
  • Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

    • It’s no secret the Duchess of Cambridge loves a good floral dress. She only just recently wore a vibrant Faithfull the Brand frock whilst visiting one of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices near her lockdown home.

    Then yesterday, Catherine and Prince William headed to South Wales to visit staff and residents at the Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff, and also chat to local business owners on Barry Island, South Wales, and they even had a go on the arcade machines.

    Kate looked radiant in a shirt dress adorned with a pink floral print on a pale blue background, which she looks familiar because she’s been photographed wearing it before, which of course is no surprise given that she often re-wears her clothes at official events.

    View this post on Instagram

    🚜 Today The Duchess of Cambridge opened the #BacktoNature play garden at @RHSWisley and attended the Back to Nature festival with @The_RHS Ambassador Mary Berry, which celebrates the value of communities to our wellbeing and marks the culmination of the RHS garden project. The Back to Nature play garden was inspired by The Duchess’s designs and includes elements such as the hollow log 🌳 from the #RHSChelsea Flower Show garden, and the wildflower meadow 🌼 and rolling hill ⛰️ showcased at #RHSHampton. New features include two connected treehouses and slides which encourage families and friends to have fun together in a natural environment. The garden was designed by landscape architects Davies White with input from the RHS, and will be a permanent installation at RHS Garden Wisley. Her Royal Highness has spent much of the last eight years meeting charities and organisations who work every day to make our families and communities stronger. The Duchess took the opportunity to invite many of them to the ‘Back to Nature’ Festival to celebrate their contribution to society and to further highlight the importance of those involved in the Early Years sector coming together to support a fundamental change in how society approaches childhood development 📷 Kensington Palace / PA

    A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@kensingtonroyal) on

    She wore this particular style whilst hanging out with Mary Berry last autumn to visit Woking’s Back to Nature festival at RHS Wisley, which was said to be inspired by the Back to Nature garden Kate designed for the Chelsea Flower Show earlier that year.

    Shop now: FLORAL PRINT DRESS for £49.99 from ZARA

    Shop now: Olive Shirt Dress for £140 from Boden

    Latest Stories

    At the time it was very apt, because why wouldn’t you want to wear florals in a garden? The dress is by British designer Emilia Wickstead, who is also a favourite with Meghan Markle.

    As it was from last season, you can’t buy it anymore, however I’ve found a couple of other high street versions which you can shop above.

    The Duke and Duchess also made sure they played it safe by wearing a face mask and sticking to the social distancing rules.

    Reading now

    Popular fashion stories