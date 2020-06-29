Where to buy the floral dress Kate wore to visit the Children’s Hospice

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This weekend, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visited The Nook in Framlingham Earl, Norfolk, which is one of the three East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices, of which she is patron.

During the visit, she met with children and their families, and helped plant a garden for the hospice. Much like Princess Diana, who purposefully wore colourful outfits to cheer up children when she visited them, Kate wore a bright floral dress.

The midi design is called the Marie Louise dress, costs £180 and is by cult sustainable Australian label Faithfull the Brand. Typically, it has already sold out, but you can sign up and add it to your wishlist below to be alerted when it’s back in stock.

Shop now: FAITHFULL THE BRAND Marie-Louise floral-print crepe midi dress for £180 from Net-A-Porter

Alternatively, Faithfull has a very similar style, which you can add to your shopping basket below.

Shop now: Mathilde Midi Dress Jemima Floral Print for £180 from Faithfull the Brand

The Duchess teamed her printed floral dress with one of her all-time favourite pairs of shoes, wedges by Russel & Bromley (which you can buy here for £135).

She finished off her look with a pair of hoop costume earrings, and kept her long hair natural.

Kate Middleton’s outing marked the end of Children’s Hospice Week, in which she teamed up with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall to virtually visit Children’s Hospices and raise awareness of their work.