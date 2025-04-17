Jonathan Anderson is going to Dior Men
His debut collection will be this June
Jonathan Anderson is set to design Dior Men’s June collection following Loewe exit
Today, LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault confirmed Jonathan Anderson will design the June menswear collection for Dior. The announcement follows Anderson’s departure from Loewe, the Spanish heritage house he transformed into one of fashion’s most cerebral labels.
Born in Magherafelt, Northern Ireland, Anderson studied menswear at London College of Fashion before launching his eponymous label JW Anderson in 2008, a brand that quickly disrupted the industry with its idiosyncratic cuts, gender-defying silhouettes, and subversive charm.
In 2013, Anderson took the reins at Loewe, the Spanish luxury house founded in 1846. Under his direction, Loewe transformed from a quiet luxury leather brand into an artistic powerhouse known for its surreal campaigns, offbeat details, and runway shows that often felt as much like a conceptual performance as they did fashion presentations.
Anderson’s references are famously as layered as his designs, spanning everything from Brutalist architecture, queer theory, found objects and old-world tailoring as well as heavy dollop of traditional crafts. With famous collaborations that stretch beyond fashion to include irreverent artists like Gilbert & George as well as celebrated, cult collaborations with Studio Ghibli, Anderson’s knack for capturing the zeitgeist while staying true to heritage house roots is unparalleled.
As reported in The Business of Fashion, Anderson, 40, represents a new guard of creative directors reshaping global fashion houses amid a climate of economic uncertainty. Across both JW Anderson and Loewe, he has built a distinctive visual universe—intellectual, irreverent, and emotionally resonant—while pulling in a loyal following. In recognition of his work, he was named British Designer of the Year in both 2023 and 2024.
Elsewhere at LVMH, Arnauld has tapped Proenza Schouler’s Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez as his successors at Loewe.
