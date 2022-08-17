Holly Willoughby’s floral Nobody’s Child dress has just gone on sale

Run, don't walk.
If you’re a fan of Holly Willoughby’s style, we have good news for you: one of her most-worn brands, Nobody’s Child, has just gone on sale. Between its accessible price point, sustainable ethos and of course, chic offering, Nobody’s Child has become a firm favourite amongst the fashion set.
Over the last year, Willoughby has been seen in several Nobody’s Child dresses while making appearances on This Morning, and interestingly several of the exact outfits she’s worn are currently in the brand’s summer sale. A few weeks back the TV host was spotted in the Isla midi dress below, which features a pastel floral pattern and intricate broderie anglaise hem.
Credit: Instagram @hollywilloughby
Earlier this year, Willoughby donned a separate mini dress adorned with the same floral print. If you were a fan of either of these looks, you’ll be pleased to know they are both now available for a reduced price.
If you want to emulate Holly’s aesthetic, there’s no better time than now to invest in a Nobody’s Child dress. Keep scrolling to shop some of her exact dresses as well as a few other sale items we have our eye on.
Isla Midi Dress,
Was £75 Now £45 | Nobody’s Child
Holly’s exact floral dress. The look is a perfect summer option complete with floral print and broderie anglaise around the hem.
Isla Midi Dress,
Was £75 Now £53 | Nobody’s Child
This is Holly’s dress in a different print. It still features the same silhouette and broderie angalise hem but has swapped the pastel floral for an intricate rose print.
Esme Midi Dress,
Was £55 Now £28 | Nobody’s Child
An ideal throw-on-and-go dress. This shape is perfect for work, the weekend and anything else you might have in between.
Selena Midi Dress
Was £45 Now £23 | Nobody’s Child
Made from responsibly sourced Lenzing Ecovero Viscose, this dress will become a summer favourite thanks to its white floral print.
Serena Mini Dress,
Was £65 Now £39 | Nobody’s Child
Earlier in the summer Holly also wore this mini iteration of the dress above for an episode of This Morning. This is the exact style and luckily it’s still in stock.