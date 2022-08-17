Holly Willoughby’s floral Nobody’s Child dress has just gone on sale

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Run, don't walk.

If you’re a fan of Holly Willoughby’s style, we have good news for you: one of her most-worn brands, Nobody’s Child, has just gone on sale. Between its accessible price point, sustainable ethos and of course, chic offering, Nobody’s Child has become a firm favourite amongst the fashion set.

Over the last year, Willoughby has been seen in several Nobody’s Child dresses while making appearances on This Morning, and interestingly several of the exact outfits she’s worn are currently in the brand’s summer sale. A few weeks back the TV host was spotted in the Isla midi dress below, which features a pastel floral pattern and intricate broderie anglaise hem.



Credit: Instagram @hollywilloughby

Earlier this year, Willoughby donned a separate mini dress adorned with the same floral print. If you were a fan of either of these looks, you’ll be pleased to know they are both now available for a reduced price.

If you want to emulate Holly’s aesthetic, there’s no better time than now to invest in a Nobody’s Child dress. Keep scrolling to shop some of her exact dresses as well as a few other sale items we have our eye on.