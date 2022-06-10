Holly Willoughby just launched a new edit with M&S and it’s perfect for Summer

We want everything...
Our Summer wardrobe just got a whole lot better thanks to Holly Willoughby. That’s right, the This Morning presenter has just launched a new edit with Marks and Spencer, full of dreamy dresses, stylish sandals, beach bags and more.
Holly shared the exciting news to her Instagram on Thursday, and fans couldn’t get enough. Therefore, we thought it was only right that we rounded up our top picks for you to shop. The best news? They are all under £50.
The star is known for her impressive dress collection, so we had to include our favourite Summer dresses from the edit. Keep on scrolling and add to your basket ASAP, as we have a feeling that these pieces won’t be around for long…
Holly Willoughby’s Marks and Spencer edit: Our top picks:
Floral Round Neck Midaxi Tea Dress, £39.50 | Marks and Spencer
Twirl into the new season wearing this flattering floral number. This dress sports a round neck, short puff sleeves and drops to an elegant midaxi length.
Leather Buckle Platform Clogs, £49.50 | Marks and Spencer
Striking and oh-so-wearable, these leather clogs tick every box. Made in Italy, they feature a chunky wood-effect platform heel which is studded for a dash of retro-inspired detail. Secured at the ankle with a gleaming buckle.
Pure Cotton Floral Square Neck Midaxi Dress, £39.50 | Marks and Spencer
A vibrant print gives this dress a fun pop. It has a shirred bodice, puff sleeves and an elegant square neck, and tiers through the skirt for a flattering silhouette.
Cotton Rich Macramé Shoulder Bag, £25 | Marks and Spencer
This cotton-rich shoulder bag is woven in an intricate macramé design. It has a canvas pouch lining that’s attached to the bag and features a drawstring fastening to keep your belongings organised.
Pure Cotton Embroidered V-Neck Midi Dress, £49.50 | Marks and Spencer
This pure cotton dress features intricate cutwork embroidery for a dainty effect. It has a regular fit, three-quarter length blouson sleeves, a midi skirt and a V-neck.
Leather Footbed Sandals, £45 | Marks and Spencer
Your warm weather footwear is sorted with these leather sandals. They’re made with a footbed that’s moulded to the foot’s natural shape for ultimate comfort. Complete with antibacterial padding to keep everything feeling fresh.
Pure Cotton Embroidered Top, £29.50 | Marks and Spencer
This pure cotton top is embroidered with fun flowers for a playful effect. Regular fit, with short sleeves for a breezy feel and a tie neck for a dainty finish.
Pure Linen Belted Wide Leg Trousers, £29.50 | Marks and Spencer
Glide through the day in ultimate comfort with these linen trousers. They’re cut to a regular fit and designed in a wide leg shape with a mid-rise waist and a detachable belt.
What will you go for?