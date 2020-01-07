Here’s why Jason Momoa took off his jacket at the Golden Globes

Many things went viral at the Golden Globes, from Ricky Gervais’ controversial (but hilarious) speech, to Tom Hanks’ reaction to it and Brad and Jen’s reunion.

Another moment which sent Twitter into a frenzy was Jason Momoa’s outfit, or lack thereof. He walked the Golden Globes red carpet with wife Lisa Bonet earlier in the evening, looking dapper in a velvet dinner jacket and suit trousers.

However during the ceremony, he appeared to only be wearing a tank top, which naturally got everyone talking. One user wrote, ‘There was a song in the 90s that said “I’m too sexy for my shirt”. They’re lucky Jason Momoa even wore a tank top!!’ while another declared, ‘jason momoa is the only man who can wear a tank top at an award show. the ONLY one.’

The consensus was that he pulled it off – both literally and figuratively – and when you find out why he took it off, you’ll melt even more.

The Aquaman actor simply gave it to his wife Lisa, who was a little chilly during the ceremony.

He has since explained to photographers, ‘I had to take care of the wifey’. Chivalry is not dead people.