Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter just tried on her Mum's iconic '00s Oscars dress and they look like twins

Gwyneth Paltrow has been style icon for decades. The star shot to fame in the late nineties, winning an Oscar for her role in Shakespeare in Love, at the age of just 26.

In her time, Paltrow has attended countless awards shows, premieres and ceremonies and is widely regarded as quite the fashion industry veteran. So of course, it makes sense that she would have an extensive wardrobe archive to match.

From her iconic pink Ralph Lauren Oscars dress to the green co-ord she wore in Great Expectations, Paltrow has had no shortage of memorable outfits, yet one of her most talked about looks undoubtedly has to be the outfit she wore to the 2002 Oscars.

For the event, Paltrow donned a long black gown by Alexander McQueen which featured a shirred transparent bodice and full skirt. At the time, Paltrow styled the look alongside dark eyeliner and a quintessentially noughties side braid hairstyle.

(Image credit: Getty)

With fashion's current obsession with all things Y2K, it would hardly come as a surprise to learn that this look is still as trendy as ever and evidently, Paltrow's daughter is also a fan of her mother's vintage gown.

Taking to Instagram lately, Paltrow shared an image of her 19-year-old daughter, Apple Martin, trying on the gown, proving that she is a true spitting image of her mother.

A post shared by PopCulture (@popculture) A photo posted by on

The pair look almost identical in the look, which Paltrow revealed garnered quite a few negative comments at the time. Speaking to Vogue, Paltrow explained, "People were really critical. I think at the time it was too goth… I think it sort of shocked people, but I like it.”

Apple Martin is not the only celebrity child to be taking inspiration from her mother's archive. In fact, earlier this year we spotted Salma Hayek's daughter in one of her mother's iconic gowns, too.

(Image credit: Getty)

At the 2023 Oscars, Hayek's daughter Valentina sported her mum's strapless red Isaac Mizrahi dress from 1997, looking every bit as glamorous as her mother did at the time.