Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

There’s no doubt about it, the pale pink Gwyneth Paltrow Oscar dress create by Ralph Lauren is right up there with the best Oscar dresses of all time. In fact, it’s one of her most talked-about looks, period. No small feat considering it dates back to 1999.

She wore it to the 71st Academy Awards, during which she picked up the Best Actress statuette for her turn in Shakespeare In Love.

The bubblegum pink taffeta gown was created by Ralph Lauren, and featured spaghetti straps, a V-neckline and full skirt. The simplicity of the cut means it has stood the test of time, while symbolising everything that was iconic of that fashion era.

The actress wore it with a matching pink shawl and a Harry Winston diamond choker, bracelet and earrings set.

It’s said that at the time, Gwyneth didn’t work with a stylist, and simply went to the Ralph Lauren a few days prior to the event to pick something out. It originally came with a corset-like top, which was switched for the more wearable one we know and love.

She didn’t want to put too much pressure on herself and simply wanted to ‘look really sweet’ and it worked. On the red carpet, she even told a reporter, ‘If you think about how much people are talking about something as silly as a dress, I think it would make me absolutely incapable of leaving the house. So I just tuned it all out and wore what I thought was pretty.’

While the dress still divides some people (her mother Blythe Danner was said to hate it), it’s largely still loved by most to this day, and it looks like its story is set to carry on.

Gwyneth told The Hollywood Reporter that her daughter is welcome to it for her prom: ‘Maybe she’ll wear it to prom and do a Pretty in Pink thing and resew it and cut it up’.

Lucky girl.