Gucci's love affair with London continues with a Tate Modern exhibition and latest book release

Resuming its presence in the English capital, the Italian fashion house continues its love affair with London with a new book release as part of its series called "Gucci Prospettive" and its great return to London's Tate Modern Museum following its Cruise 2025 show back in May. Honouring the brand's long history with London, Sabato de Sarno has marked the city's importance for his journey and the brand's heritage.

"I owe a lot to this city, it has welcomed and listened to me. The same is true for Gucci, whose founder was inspired by his experience there. The House’s return is driven by a desire to be immersed in its distinctive essence, its creative driving force with its limitless capability to put together contrasts, make them converse, and find ways to coexist," De Sarno marked on the day of the brand's Cruise 2025 show. "Today, we are here to celebrate that spirit. Tate Modern is the perfect cross-section to narrate the city’s essence, with its great Turbine Hall that welcomes and gathers everyone, and with the Tanks, generators of ideas.”

The show was an undoubted success. It celebrated a merging of cultures while including plenty of must-have suede pieces, structured denim, and buttery chocolate hues. Giving us some fail-safe outfit inspiration for this season, and an exciting display of new releases for next year.

(Image credit: Gucci)

After the successful runway show as part of Gucci's partnership with Tate Modern, the brand returned with its latest contribution to the museum as the primary sponsor of an immersive exhibition sponsored by the brand.

Titled Electric Dreams: Art and Technology Before the Internet, the exhibition brings together artwork that engages with new technologies in optical, kinetic, programmed, and digital art. It brings together 70 artists whose work dates back to the 1950s and spans Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

(Image credit: Alberto Biasi, light prisms (Cinereticolo spettrale), 1962-1965. photo© ZKM Center for Art and Media Karlsruhe, photo Franz Wamhof)

With a strong perspective on technology and how it can shape our lives, Electric Dreams highlights trailblazing artists experimenting in their mediums and introducing different ways to interpret complex pieces. Artwork included ranges from Aleksandar Srnec and Julio Le Parc’s use of geometric structures to US artist Rebecca Allen's 3D modelling techniques and Venezuelan artist Carlos Cruz Diez’s moving projections that challenge our perceptions of colour and space.

(Image credit: Suzanne Treister,Fictional Videogame Stills/Are YouDreaming?1991-2. Photographs from original Amigacomputer screen 16 x 20 inches / 50.8 x 40.64 cm. Courtesythe artist, Annely Juda Fine Art, London and P.P.O.W.Gallery, New York)

The exhibition will be live from November 28th until July 1st, coinciding with the brand's latest book release as part of its latest book series. The latest release aims to depict London's fashion scene and the city's constant creativity.

Filled with a series of photographs, artwork, and iconic British song lyrics, the book resumes Gucci's messaging following their 'We will always have London' slogan for its Cruise 2025 show and recent ad campaign shot by Nan Goldin and featuring Debbie Harry.

Electric Dreams: Art and Technology Before the Internet is free for Tate Modern members. Tickets for non-members are now available here.