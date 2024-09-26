Nan Goldin lenses Gucci's latest campaign featuring Debbie Harry
Bridging the gap between the past and present
Earlier this May, Gucci staged its Cruise 2025 show in London's Tate Modern Museum. Returning to London after a 7-year hiatus, the brand pulled out all the stops for its bright return.
Seamlessly blending art and fashion, the collection aimed to bridge the gap between past and present. Strongly focusing on the brand's classic 70s-inspired aesthetic, onlookers fawned over suede accented jackets, floral denim, and Gucci's newly introduced horse-bit ballet flats.
Regardless, one specific accessory managed to sneak into almost every look: Gucci's iconic Blondie bag. A true 70's icon, the handbag is renowned for its distinct round logo, which has been meticulously reinterpreted, blending Gucci's heritage codes with contemporary influences.
For its most recent campaign, launching today, The Blondie has been pictured by photography legend Nan Goldin, amongst another notorious icon: Debbie Harry. Alongside Harry, the campaign also features American singer and cellist, Kelsey Lu.
Photographed in Nan Goldin's famed style of intimate imagery that resembles diary pages exploring themes of individuality, ordinary connections, and life's simple pleasures. In these images, Debbie Harry is seen in a quintessential British black cab alongside her dog and the reimagined Gucci Blondie bag. Other images channel Goldin's infamous distinctive vision by picturing candid scenes of people getting ready, embodying the free-spirited element at the core of Sabato De Sarno's work.
Crafted from refined materials, the Blondie bag perfectly exemplifies traditional Tuscan leather craftsmanship. With each piece celebrating the inherent beauty of natural leather with its unique markings and wrinkles. In its classic form, the Blondie is also available in GG Monogram canvas, a hero material and the brand's signature pattern. Also available in small and medium sizes, the Blondie suede and canvas are two alternative colourways that continue to add to the bag's icon status.
At the heart of the campaign, the bag is not merely an accessory but a key part of Gucci's heritage that has been simply reimagined for today's world, echoing the brand's liberated spirit.
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK.
Sofia Piza is a Fashion Writer with experience working across runway trends, shopping picks, creative production, and celebrity fashion news. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia decided to settle in London after spending four years at the London College of Fashion, studying Fashion Journalism. When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will most certainly find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets people watching - the possibilities are endless.
