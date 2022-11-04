Harry Styles' Gucci collaboration 'HA HA HA' is finally here

And it's just as great as you'd expect.

Harry Styles x Gucci collaboration
(Image credit: Courtesy of Gucci)
Zoe Anastasiou
By Zoe Anastasiou
published

Harry Styles' love affair with all things Gucci is nothing new. The star is known to wear the brand on stage and at red-carpet events, and even attended the Met Gala (opens in new tab)alongside Gucci's creative director Alessandro Michele (opens in new tab) in 2019. 

In fact, it was this friendship with Alessandro that sparked the idea for the collaboration collection between Harry and the famed Italian fashion house. Entitled, HA HA HA (which is a combination of the first letters in Harry and Alessandro's names) the collection launched today and is said to be a reflection of Harry's "dream wardrobe."  

A post shared by @gucci (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

Per Gucci (opens in new tab), Styles said of the collection, “I’m so happy to see this project finally come to life. I’ve known Alessandro for years now, and he’s always been one of my favourite people. I’m always inspired watching him work, so doing this collaboration with my friend was very special to me.”

Comprised of double-breasted blazers (opens in new tab), wide-leg trousers, statement handbags (opens in new tab) and even a few pairs of shoes, the collection has a distinctly retro feel, in keeping with Harry's usual aesthetic. 

While the collection might technically fall under the menswear section on Gucci's website, the range does feel quite genderless. The boxy t-shirts, vest tops and even frill collar blouses, certainly look as if they could be worn by anybody (just be sure to check the size guide to ensure you're getting the right fit).

Harry Styles new Gucci collection

(Image credit: Courtesy of Gucci )

If you're a true Harry fan and are in the market for a collector's item, many of the pieces in the collection even include homages to some of the artist's most famous songs. There is a t-shirt embroidered with cherries and even a few that are printed with lyrics from Harry's top hits. 

Keep scrolling to see and shop our favourites pieces from the new Harry Styles x Gucci HA HA HA collab. 

Shop the Harry Styles x Gucci HA HA HA collection: 

 (opens in new tab)
Gucci HA HA HA tank top, £410 | Gucci

 (opens in new tab)
Gucci HA HA HA silk scarf, £265 | Gucci

 (opens in new tab)
Gucci HA HA HA Jackie 1961 shoulder bag, £4,660 | Gucci

 (opens in new tab)
Gucci HA HA HA striped T-shirt, £450 | Gucci

 (opens in new tab)
Gucci HA HA HA Square G vest, £1000 | Gucci

 (opens in new tab)
Gucci HA HA HA bear T-shirt, £500 | Gucci

 (opens in new tab)
Gucci HA HA HA silk shirt, £700 | Gucci

 (opens in new tab)
Gucci HA HA HA flower print silk scarf, £495 | Gucci

Zoe Anastasiou
Zoe Anastasiou
Fashion Editor

Zoe Anastasiou is a Fashion Editor with over eight years of experience working across digital publications in New York, London and Australia. She has contributed to publications including Harper’s BAZAAR and ELLE Australia, and was the Fashion and Social Media Editor at Who What Wear UK before joining Marie Claire. 

