Harry Styles' Gucci collaboration 'HA HA HA' is finally here

Harry Styles' love affair with all things Gucci is nothing new. The star is known to wear the brand on stage and at red-carpet events, and even attended the Met Gala (opens in new tab)alongside Gucci's creative director Alessandro Michele (opens in new tab) in 2019.

In fact, it was this friendship with Alessandro that sparked the idea for the collaboration collection between Harry and the famed Italian fashion house. Entitled, HA HA HA (which is a combination of the first letters in Harry and Alessandro's names) the collection launched today and is said to be a reflection of Harry's "dream wardrobe."

Per Gucci (opens in new tab), Styles said of the collection, “I’m so happy to see this project finally come to life. I’ve known Alessandro for years now, and he’s always been one of my favourite people. I’m always inspired watching him work, so doing this collaboration with my friend was very special to me.”

Comprised of double-breasted blazers (opens in new tab), wide-leg trousers, statement handbags (opens in new tab) and even a few pairs of shoes, the collection has a distinctly retro feel, in keeping with Harry's usual aesthetic.

While the collection might technically fall under the menswear section on Gucci's website, the range does feel quite genderless. The boxy t-shirts, vest tops and even frill collar blouses, certainly look as if they could be worn by anybody (just be sure to check the size guide to ensure you're getting the right fit).

If you're a true Harry fan and are in the market for a collector's item, many of the pieces in the collection even include homages to some of the artist's most famous songs. There is a t-shirt embroidered with cherries and even a few that are printed with lyrics from Harry's top hits.

