The One: Fendi reimagines the iconic Mamma Baguette bag to celebrate its 25th anniversary

Everyone knows about the Fendi Baguette. An iconic bag design first introduced in 1997 by Silvia Venturini Fendi, meant to be held nonchalantly under the arm like a chic French baguette, it was an instant hit. Status that was cemented in 1998 by one Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw in Sex And The City when she pointed out - of her purple sequin - accessory: “It’s not a bag, it’s a Baguette” (she had other versions of it, too).

The design has been much celebrated since - a canvas for designers and artists to put their own stamp on, and a means to celebrate Fendi’s legacy of craftsmanship, collaborating with artisans both locally and globally. Jeff Koons customised a version for its 10th anniversary; for its 15th year came six re-editions of its most successful designs; and for its 25th, Sarah Jessica Parker and Marc Jacobs became key collaborators of the bag, which was the focus of a landmark show during New York Fashion Week.

(Image credit: Future)

But one should not forget the Mamma Baguette. Equally iconic. And now celebrating its own 25th anniversary in what is, incredibly, the centennial year for Fendi. Founded by Adele Casagrande Fendi and Edoardo in 1925, the family business was built on exceptional craftsmanship, attention to detail and material. Step forward the Mamma Baguette, which returns for the spring/summer 2025 season.

(Image credit: Future)

It is the mother of the Baguette and a tribute to Adele Casagrande Fendi. Designed by Silvia Venturini Fendi, who is a third generation family member and worked with both the late Karl Lagerfeld and Kim Jones, the bag is to be carried also on the shoulder.

What are the differences between it and the Baguette, you might ask?

The Mamma Baguette has the same rectangular shape, flap closure and FF logo as the Baguette, but where it differs is in the size and space on offer. It’s ample in that department. The bag is available in three sizes - small, medium and large. And notably, on the aesthetic side, has a drawstring, which makes it both a little more dressy and a little more casual, depending on which colour option and decoration you decide to go with.

(Image credit: Future)

In soft nappa, there is dove, black and white, pale pink, sage green, matcha green; with unique seasonal floral embroideries on beads and suede bases.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This version in pink with beautiful blooms feels just like the thing to use as we start to step into spring - especially as social events begin to populate the calendar… weddings, the races, flower shows and more. A styling note: bejewelled accessories should not be worn with anything else bejewelled (maybe, maybe an earring), let this bag do the talking - it is its birthday, after all.

Shop the Mamma Baguette collection