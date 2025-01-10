All of these Hollywood actresses wore the same style necklace at the Golden Globes this year
The revival of a mid-century classic
There was a definite revival of Old Hollywood glamour on the 82nd Annual Golden Globes red carpet, as leading ladies Zendaya and Selena Gomez paid homage to stars of the past with their gowns, hair - and necklaces.
Zendaya paid tribute to Joyce Bryant with her look, channelling the mid-century singer with a figure-enhancing Louis Vuitton ballgown in burnt orange and vintage waves in her hair. Gomez, meanwhile, described her ice-blue Prada column dress and retro sweeping bob as falling somewhere between Cinderella and Jackie Onassis.
Both stars completed the 1950s fantasy with a bejewelled, collar-bone clipping necklace of the ilk that was prerequisite for that Golden Era of overflowing champagne coupes, tight satin, bare shoulders, and big diamonds.
Zendaya’s choice was an elaborate collier from Bulgari’s high jewellery collection, set with more than 100 diamonds. At its centre is a spectacular oval-cut Paraiba tourmaline; giving the design a subtly modern twist for those in the know, as the neon-blue Brazilian gemstone was not discovered until the late 1980s.
Selena’s seemingly old-time necklace was similarly fresh. The shooting star-inspired platinum and diamond design, anchored by an enormous internally flawless emerald-cut diamond of more than 18 carats (which can be removed to be worn as a ring), was one of the star pieces in Tiffany & Co’s 2024 Blue Book high jewellery collection.
The Bulgari and Tiffany & Co necklaces were selected to amplify the pointedly retro stylings of these two red-carpet looks, but could we be seeing a revival of this style?
Elsewhere at the Golden Globes, celebrities embraced similar styles. Sarah Poulson wore a zebra-inspired striped black enamel and diamond collier from De Beers’ Forces of Nature high jewellery collection. Anya Taylor-Joy wore a supersized Tiffany & Co Star Burst necklace (also from last year’s Blue Book collection) with six large opals set at the centre of diamond-set galaxies.
Even for those who wanted a slightly more demure or contemporary look, the chicest length most definitely fell around the collar bone. Arianna Debose perfectly layered a Marco Bicego gold necklace over her high-necked chocolate chiffon Oscar de la Renta gown.
While Elle Fanning opted for a gold Cartier Pantheré torque – a necklace style that has been a catwalk staple at recent shows including Chanel, Isabel Marant, and Gucci.
Wearing such ‘grown up’ necklaces, as those selected by Zendaya and Gomez, without looking like you’ve come directly from the dressing-up box requires a certain level of confidence in your own style.
The key is to access that Old Hollywood glamour without it swamping you. It’s no mean feat, but as Awards season heats up, I imagine we will see lots more examples of modern-day stars wearing these very retro necklaces for us to aspire to.
Rachael Taylor is a British freelance jewellery journalist, author of six books on jewellery and watches, and contributor to global publications including The Financial Times. A sought-after speaker, consultant, and judge at prestigious jewellery awards, she made history in 2022 as the first female ambassador for The Goldsmiths’ Craft & Design Council. Originally from Scotland, she now lives in Brighton with her two sons.
