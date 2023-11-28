Your first look at the Dr. Martens x GANNI collab (aka the boots of the season)

As I write this, I am wearing a pair of Dr. Martens platform boots and a GANNI dress – an unplanned yet apt outfit in which to deliver the news that GANNI and Dr. Martens' hotly anticipated collab is dropping in a few days and we have a sneak peek.

The Dr Marten x GANNI Jadon boot launches on 1st December, 10 years after the original shoe first launched. And if GANNI's collaboration with Barbour is anything to go by, this one is likely to sell out.

(Image credit: Grant James-Thomas / Dr Martens x GANNI)

The Copenhagen-based brand puts its quintessentially cool spin on the Jadon, reimagining it in a blend of recycled materials and stamping it with its signature butterfly logo. Defining features include dual branding and patterned laces in DM's distinctive yellow.

(Image credit: Dr. Martens x GANNI)

'Dr. Martens takes me back to my teen years in the 90s, my forever favourite era,' says GANNI Creative Director, Ditte Reffstrup. 'It's such a legacy brand, and their boots have transcended generations, becoming symbols of subculture, self-expression, and individuality.'

Marks your calendars, GANNI girls. These boots are going to be in high demand.

Dr. Martens x GANNI launches on December 1st at ganni.com and drmartens.com, and in selected stores.