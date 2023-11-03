All we want is a GANNI Barbour: we chat to the brands' creative directors about their second, much-anticipated capsule collection – out now

GANNI girls, assemble. You can now shop the brand’s second collection with Barbour, and if you want to get your hands on that leopard-print, corduroy-collared coat or the patchwork jacket lined with archive tartan, you’re going to have to hotfoot it (in buckled ballerina flats, ideally) to your nearest GANNI store, online or IRL.

GANNI x Barbour 2.0 consists of nine pieces that fuse elements of both brands – British outdoor staples with a cool, Scandi spin. Barbour's classic quilted coats and waxed jackets are reimagined for a GANNI girl with oversized, neon-green logo patches and the Danish brand's iconic leopard print. Inside, there are tartans plucked from the Barbour archive. There are accessories too, which make for excellent gifts if you feel like being generous – though I wouldn’t blame you if you kept them for yourself.

To celebrate the launch, I chatted to GANNI creative director Ditte Reffstrup and Barbour’s head of womenswear, Nicola Brown.

(Image credit: GANNI x Barbour)

You worked on the first collection during Covid, which must have had its challenges; how did the creative process work, this time around?

NICOLA BROWN, BARBOUR: This season, the design process was very collaborative, from the very first concept meeting to the final fittings. The first collaboration was developed through Covid, which caused problems in itself with travelling and timelines; for this collection, we had much more time with the development which has allowed us to really explore new fabrications and silhouettes.

DITTE REFFSTRUP, GANNI: Barbour provided us with open access to their archives and materials, which was incredibly enjoyable. The Barbour team came to Copenhagen during the collection development, allowing us to bring out the best of both worlds.

NB: We also worked closely with an incredible British mill, Abraham Moon, on the scarf and wool melton in the Short Burghley Jacket.

(Image credit: GANNI x Barbour)

What was on the GANNI x Barbour 2.0 moodboard?

DR: Numerous archive pieces, especially from the 80s and 90s. We wanted to incorporate unexpected details while maintaining staple GANNI elements like our leopard print and Peter Pan collars. This year, there was also a more urban influence; the bombers added a modern touch to the collection.

NB: We wanted to blend the iconic DNA of each brand, bringing a playful GANNI twist while retaining iconic Barbour styles. When working with GANNI we use Barbour’s core fabrics as a starting point, so the palette for this season remains true to the brand’s DNA. Olive, sand and navy have been refreshed with GANNI’s striking animal print, which is mixed and styled with the Barbour family tartan.

(Image credit: GANNI x Barbour)

What is your favourite piece from the collection and why?

NB: The Short Burghley is one of my favourite jackets – the contrasting panels in wool, tartan and wax bring together different elements of true British craftsmanship.

DR: Mine is the long navy blue waxed coat with the oversized brown corduroy collar. I know I’ll wear that piece throughout winter.

The collection lends itself to being worn in the city and countryside alike – how do you envisage the pieces being styled?

DR: That was the exact intention behind the collection. We recently had an amazing trip to Scotland with the communities and friends of both brands. It was fantastic to see how differently everyone styled the pieces, whether it was with chunky boots and knits for cosy forest walks or with sequins and little pumps for a contrasting evening look.

GANNI x Barbour 2.0 is available shop online at ganni.com and in selected stores.

Shop our GANNI x Barbour 2.0 edit: