6 'Emily In Paris' approved brands that deserve a spot on your radar

Emily in Paris returned to our screens this week, and in the news that will surprise precisely no one, people can't stop talking about the fashion. For Season 3, we see the return of Emily's well-documented colourful aesthetic, while her group of fun, Paris-based friends seem to have also taken on her bold sense of style.

Unsurprisingly, the show is not lacking in noteworthy fashion moments, with many buzzy, It-brands garnering airtime on the Netflix series. From Jacquemus to Magda Butrym and Schiaparelli, this season the cast has sported several of the fashion industry's favourites, and they all deserve a sport on your radar. (If they're not already there, of course).

While sadly, many of the exact items seen on the show are already sold out, that doesn't mean you can't shop from the rest of the labels' equally stylish selections. Keep scrolling for 6 noteworthy brands spotted in Emily in Paris.

1. Magda Butrym

Magda Butrym Appliquéd silk-organza mini dress, was £1,415 , now £990.50 | Net-a-Porter Known for her floral appliqués and embellishments a plenty, Polish designer Magda Butrym has become a fashion industry favourite since launching her line in 2014.

2. Jacquemus

Jacqeumus Marino crepe double-breasted blazer, was £810 , now £324 | Net-a-Porter Thanks to its unique designs and Insta-worthy viral runway moments, Jacquemus has become a veritable household name in recent years. The French label looks right at home on Camille Razat.

3. Essentiel Antwerp

Essentiel Antwerp Corleone stripe-knit jumper, was £277 , now £208 | Farfetch Specialising in abstract prints and colourful designs, we're hardly surprised that Essentiel Antwerp is a brand that Emily is championing. Statement shades are right up her street.

4. Schiaparelli

Anatomy Cardigan Jacket, £5,721 | Schiaparelli Schiaparelli is a storied luxury brand with a history of surrealist takes on fashion. This gilded ear motif is just one example of the way the brand has played with the concept of surrealism in recent collections.

5. Mira Mikati

Rainbow Sun Embroidered Jacket, £595 | Mira Mikati Bold colours and fun prints are at the heart of Mira Mikati's designs, making the brand a perfect choice for Emily In Paris' statement-making protagonist.

6. Giuseppe di Morabito

