6 'Emily In Paris' approved brands that deserve a spot on your radar
Très chic!
Emily in Paris (opens in new tab) returned to our screens this week, and in the news that will surprise precisely no one, people can't stop talking about the fashion (opens in new tab). For Season 3, we see the return of Emily's well-documented (opens in new tab)colourful aesthetic, while her group of fun, Paris-based friends seem to have also taken on her bold sense of style.
Unsurprisingly, the show is not lacking in noteworthy fashion moments, with many buzzy, It-brands garnering airtime on the Netflix series. From Jacquemus (opens in new tab) to Magda Butrym and Schiaparelli, this season the cast has sported several of the fashion industry's favourites, and they all deserve a sport on your radar. (If they're not already there, of course).
While sadly, many of the exact items seen on the show are already sold out, that doesn't mean you can't shop from the rest of the labels' equally stylish selections. Keep scrolling for 6 noteworthy brands spotted in Emily in Paris.
1. Magda Butrym
Magda Butrym Appliquéd silk-organza mini dress,
was £1,415, now £990.50 | Net-a-Porter (opens in new tab)
Known for her floral appliqués and embellishments a plenty, Polish designer Magda Butrym has become a fashion industry favourite since launching her line in 2014.
2. Jacquemus
Jacqeumus Marino crepe double-breasted blazer,
was £810, now £324 | Net-a-Porter (opens in new tab)
Thanks to its unique designs and Insta-worthy viral runway moments, Jacquemus has become a veritable household name in recent years. The French label looks right at home on Camille Razat.
3. Essentiel Antwerp
Essentiel Antwerp Corleone stripe-knit jumper,
was £277, now £208 | Farfetch (opens in new tab)
Specialising in abstract prints and colourful designs, we're hardly surprised that Essentiel Antwerp is a brand that Emily is championing. Statement shades are right up her street.
4. Schiaparelli
Anatomy Cardigan Jacket, £5,721 | Schiaparelli (opens in new tab)
Schiaparelli is a storied luxury brand with a history of surrealist takes on fashion. This gilded ear motif is just one example of the way the brand has played with the concept of surrealism in recent collections.
5. Mira Mikati
Rainbow Sun Embroidered Jacket, £595 | Mira Mikati (opens in new tab)
Bold colours and fun prints are at the heart of Mira Mikati's designs, making the brand a perfect choice for Emily In Paris' statement-making protagonist.
6. Giuseppe di Morabito
Giuseppe Di Morabito feather-trim jumper was £557, now £279 | Farfetch (opens in new tab)
Corsetry, feathers and unique silhouettes are a hallmark of Giuseppe Di Morabito's collections. The Italian designer certainly has a flair for party dressing, and as luck would have it, Emily attends quite a lot of those.
Zoe Anastasiou is a Fashion Editor with over eight years of experience working across digital publications in New York, London and Australia. She has contributed to publications including Harper’s BAZAAR and ELLE Australia, and was the Fashion and Social Media Editor at Who What Wear UK before joining Marie Claire.
